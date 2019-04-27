Early's Trinity Tomlinson will have the opportunity to defend her Class 3A girls high jump state championship, as she will return to Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin May 10-11 after capturing the Region I-3A championship Saturday at Abilene Christian University.

Tomlinson cleared 5-7, as did Sam Rocha of Wall and Kylee Willis of Breckenridge. Tomlinson had just one miss before bowing out of the competition, however, while Wall had three and Willis four, which decided the championship.

Tomlinson also qualified in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a second-place time of 14.88, which trailed only Kaydin Pursley of Merkel (14.54).

Seven other Brown County entrants will be heading for Austin as well — three from Blanket and two apiece from Zephyr and May.

Logan Wheeler, the defending Class A boys 200 meters state champion and 100 meters state runner-up, again qualified in both events at the Region III-A meet in Whitney. Wheeler won the 100 meters in a time of 10.99, and the 200 meters in 22.66.

Joining Wheeler from Blanket will be Kaitlyn Graham, the Region III-A girls long jump champion with a distance of 16-4.5.

For Zephyr, Devin Williams — the reigning Class A boys silver medalist in the discus — will seek another medal after placing second in the Region III-A boys discus (167-11).

Fellow Bulldog John Ford Wall is bound for Austin as well after a runner-up effort in the 110-meter hurdles (16.07).

May's Reese Chambers will compete in two events at state — the 100 meters, where she placed second at the Region III-A meet (12.85), and in the 4x100 relay along with Lauren Baker, Brianna Steele and Lexi Fox, as they were also second at regionals (53.4).

Richland Springs competed at the Region III-A meet as well and earned four state berths. Three belonged to Berkeley Mann, who won the girls 100 meters (12.55) and 400 meters (1:00.49) and placed second in the 200 meters (26.61). K.J. Simon also qualified by winning the boys long jump (21-2.25).