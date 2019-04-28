Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Round Rock Express to an 11-7 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Saturday at Dell Diamond.

The home run by Alvarez came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Express an 8-7 lead. Later in the inning, Taylor Jones scored on a wild pitch.

The Express later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Jones hit an RBI single and Alvarez scored when a runner was thrown out to secure the victory.

Alvarez finished 4-for-5 with four runs scored, two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Kyle Tucker went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for the Express. Nick Tanielu doubled and drove in a run.

Ralph Garza (2-0) got the win in relief while Dylan Lee (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The eight extra-base hits for Round Rock included a season-high six doubles.

For the Baby Cakes, Harold Ramirez doubled and singled, scoring three runs. Peter O'Brien hit a home run and scored twice. Matt Snyder had two doubles and drove in three runs.