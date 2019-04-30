GOLDTHWAITE — The District 6-3A fourth seed Bangs Dragons tuned up for their Region I-3A baseball bi-district playoff series against District 5-3A champion Clyde with a 9-4 victory over Moody in postseason warmup action here Monday night.

Bangs (12-11) — which has won five of its last six outings, including four by shutout — relied on its bats Monday night, jumping out to a 5-0 lead through three innings. Moody crept within 6-4 in the top of the fifth, but the Dragons tacked on an additional run in the bottom of the inning and two more in the sixth.

Leading the charge offensively for the Dragons were Eli Carbajal with two hits and a pair of RBI, while Austin Hall, Angel Aries and Braden Moore each finished with one hit and two RBI. Ethan Sanchez contributed two hits, Kaleb Painter added one and scored a team-best three runs and Payton Bible drove in a run as well.

On the mound, Hall, Brayton Wedeman, Arias and Carbajal combined to allow four earned runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Bangs and Clyde (22-6) open their series with games at 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday at Abilene Christian University. A third game, if needed, will take place at 4 p.m. Friday at ACU.