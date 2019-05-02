GLEN ROSE — The Early Lady Horns struggled offensively and defensively Thursday night as they suffered a 13-1, five-inning loss to the Brock Lady Eagles in Game 1 of a Region I-3A area softball series.

Games 2 and 3, if needed, will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday back at Glen Rose.

The Lady Horns (27-6) drew seven walks against Brock (26-6) pitcher Lauren Kizer, who did not allow a hit and recorded nine strikeouts.

Defensively, Early was plagued by numerous errors as only three Brock runs were earned, as the Lady Eagles homered twice among their eight hits off Laiken Reagan.

Brock scored five runs each in the first and second innings and tacked on three more runs in the third. Early’s lone run scored in the top of the fourth as Vance Cady Gordon, one of two walks in the inning along with Emily Rodriguez, scored on a two-out wild pitch.

Reagan and Sydnee Shea both walked in the first inning, while Alexa Portillo and Emma Connelly drew free passes in the second, but the Lady Horns were unable to push a run across the plate.

For Brock, in the first inning Hailey Blankenship singled, Payton Gasca bunted and reached on an error and Kelsi Tonips followed with a one-out RBI single. Gasca later scored on a passed ball ahead of an RBI by Jessica Leek that brought home Tonips. Kizer then reached on an error as Leek scored, and Claire Duval reached on an error following a bunt that scored Maddie Murley, who also reached on a fielding miscue.

The Lady Eagles’ five-run second featured a Gasca walk followed by a two-run homer by Landry Felts. Tonips then reached on an error and scored on an RBI single by Leek. Murley reached on an error that allowed Leek to come, and Murley later scored on a passed ball.

Brock’s final three runs in the third were the result of Maddie Bramblett reaching on an error, an RBI single by Blankenship and a two-run homer by Tonips.