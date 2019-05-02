Congrats on reaching state, Kirsten. Tell me something about the first time you played golf.

When I was 9, I can remember playing at my grandparents' (home) in Lampasas. One of my uncles (Charles Ago), who has cerebral palsy and plays golf, let me hit with his (left-handed) clubs in the backyard, and I've loved it ever since. That's why I play left-handed.

What has been your best memory playing golf in high school?

My team won the regional tournament two weeks ago, and I placed fourth individually. That was the most fun I've ever had playing golf.

For you, what is the hardest shot to hit?

The hardest shots are the short putts I stare at while waiting for the rest of my group to get on the green. They're putts I would usually make, but I'll end up missing them because sometimes I think too much.

What goes through your mind when you're about to hit a pressure putt?

I remind myself to breathe and keep my head down. Of course, this doesn't always work.

If you had a choice of being all-state in golf or valedictorian of the senior class, what would you pick?

I would probably have to choose valedictorian, because it would help me during the college admission process. The future plans I've mapped out for myself require academic success, and being valedictorian will open many doors. Being all-state would be a bonus, though.

If you could have dinner with four people in the history of the world, who would they be?

Stephen Hawking, (South African heart surgeon) Christiaan Barnard, Tiger Woods and Michelle Wie.

Why did you pick Stephen Hawking?

I could talk to him about anything and everything in the science-space spectrum. The recently published photo of the black hole would make that conversation even more interesting.

Do you have plans after you graduate?

College is in my future, but I'm not sure where. Boston College, UT-Austin, Northwestern and TCU are all on my list. I'm undecided about my major, but it'll definitely involve a lot of science. I'm really interested in cardiothoracic surgery and dermatology. Being offered the opportunity to play college golf would be awesome and something I'd definitely consider.

What do you consider the world's greatest invention?

Most definitely the wheel. It's been key to the transportation and spreading of ideas and inventions.

Tell me something about you most people don't know.

I putt right-handed but I swing left-handed. Many people have to do double takes when it's time for me to putt during a tournament.

What would be your dream course to play?

Pebble Beach. The scenery is absolutely stunning, and the course itself is amazing.

