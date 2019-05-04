GLEN ROSE — Early had no answer for the Brock Lady Eagles' offense, as the Lady Horns' season reached its conclusion with a 22-8 loss Saturday in Game 2 of a Region I-3A area playoff series.

Early (27-7) was outscored 35-9 in the two games as Brock (27-6) picked up a 13- victory in Thursday night's series opener.

In Saturday's finale, the Lady Horns drew 10 walks, collected just three hits and took advantage of three Brock errors to tally their eight runs. Sydnee Shea belted a two-run home run while Emma Connelly and Emily Rodriguez both finished with a single and an RBI. Shea, along with Emma Loven, walked twice while Laiken Reagan, Taylor Summers, Alexa Portillo, Vance Cady Gordon, Kailee Love and Rodriguez drew one free pass each.

Brock generated 14 earned runs and 18 hits off Reagan — who walked seven and struck out three — and the Early defense committed eight errors.

Maddie Murley went 5-for-5 with four doubles and eight RBI to spark the Brock offense, which collected eight doubles as a team. Kelsi Tonips finished 2-for-5 with three RBI while Payton Gasca was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI.

The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Early answered with four runs of its own in the bottom half. Summers and Portillo picked up an RBI each on bases-loaded walks, Gordon added an RBI ground out and Rodriguez sacrificed a runner home.

Through two innings, the score stood at 8-6 in favor of Brock. Early's two runs in the second were courtesy of Shea's home run, which also plated Love, who reached on an error.

The game began to get away from Early in the top of the third, as Brock added seven more runs to stretch the advantage to 15-6. The Lady Horns responded with their final two runs in the bottom of the frame as Connelly singled home Gordon, who began the inning with a walk, and Rodriguez, who singled, came home later on an error.

Brock added six more runs in the fourth inning to boost the lead to 21-8 and scored its final run in the top of the sixth.