NORMAN, Okla. — Cameron Warren hit two home runs — including a two-out, go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh — to help power No. 11 Texas Tech to a 10-6 win over Oklahoma in Game 1 of a Big 12 Conference game Friday.

With the win, the Red Raiders (31-14, 12-7) won their sixth-straight conference win and claimed their first road victory since an April 14 triumph against West Virginia. The Sooners (30-16, 8-8) dropped their first Friday night game in conference play after nine contests.

Warren, along with Josh Jung, were key cogs as Texas Tech claimed the triumph.

The duo combined to score eight of the 10 total runs, pounded out seven of 13 total hits and drove in for of the 10 total runs for the Red Raiders.

The biggest came in the seventh inning as Warren, who finished 4-for-4 with four RBI, hit a ball over the left-field fence for a three-run home to give Texas Tech a 7-6 advantage. Warren enjoyed his first four-hit night of the season, while also becoming the third Red Raider to claim a quartet of knocks in the batter's box.

Brian Klein set up the special moment as he drew a four-pitch walk before Jung double to right-center field to put a pair of runners in scoring position for Warren.

Taylor Floyd, who came on in relief in the seventh and set down the lineup in order, earned his second save of the season after striking out six and not allowing a hit or run in a three-inning, 35-pitch relief outing.

Texas Tech will look for the series win when they face off against the Sooners at 2 p.m. Saturday.