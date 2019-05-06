West Texas A&M fell in walkoff fashion in the series finale but still made a successful trip to Lawton, Oklahoma as the Buffs took three-of-four games in Lone Star Conference action against the Cameron Aggies on Sunday afternoon at McCord Field.

WT has claimed the second seed and hosting duties for the 2019 LSC Championship on May 9-11 at Wilder Park. The Buffs receive a bye in the quarterfinal round as they will face the winner of third seeded Texas A&M-Kingsville and sixth seeded Tarleton on Friday afternoon in Canyon.

The Buffs (39-10, 18-6 LSC) won the first game 9-6 and lost the second game 6-5.

In the first game, the Aggies (21-28, 12-12) got on the board in the bottom of the first inning as Izrael Trevino doubled to left field with two outs to score Pierce Khan and push across Cameron’s first run of the weekend for the early 1-0 lead. The Buffs responded in the top of the second as they loaded the bases with one out before Keone Givens lifted a sac fly to center to drive in Clay Koelzer followed by a wild pitch to score Cade Engle at 2-1.

WT added to their lead in the top of the third as Christian Loya doubled to the gap in right center to drive in a pair and force a move to the Cameron bullpen and extend the lead to 4-1. The Aggies responded in the home half of the frame as Khan sat on a fastball and lifted a two-run home run to left center followed later in the inning by a Hayden Jaco RBI single to tie the game at 4-4.

The Buffs retook the lead in the fourth as Nick Guaragna lifted a sac fly to right to score Givens to make it 5-4. Cameron tied the game again in the home half as Khan stayed hot at the plate with an RBI double to center to score Briton Schiewe and knock Darin Cook from the game. Ausitn Gehle entered from the pen and allowed an RBI single to give Cameron a 6-5 lead.

Justice Nakagawa came up with a big swing in the top of the fifth as the senior singled to right field with two outs to drive in Koelzer and Engle, the Buffs added an insurance run in the sixth as Loya singled to left with two outs to score Guaragna and make it 8-6. WT added another run in the top of the seventh as Givens singled up the middle to score Darius Carter at 9-6.

Gehle picked up the win (2-0) for the Buffs, allowing no runs on one hit with no walks and a strikeout in his 1 2/3 innings of relief. Mitchell Miller tossed a scoreless sixth inning with a pair of strikeouts before Dominic Yearego picked up his 11th save of the season as the senior allowed one hit with one strikeout.

The Aggies took the early lead in the finale as Dillon Turney lifted a sac fly to left with one out to score Schiewe for the 1-0 advantage, WT wasted little time responding as Givens singled to center field to score Engle with one out followed by a Guaragna sac fly to right and a Kaufman RBI double down the right field line for the 3-1 lead.

The Buffs used the long ball to add to their lead in the top of the fifth frame as Guaragna lifted a leadoff solo shot over the wall for the 4-1 lead, Jaxxon Fagg added to the WT lead in the sixth with an RBI double to the gap in right center to score Kaufman and run the lead to 5-1. The Aggies wouldn’t go down without a fight as Cooper Edwards homered to left field to score Jaco followed later in the inning by RBI from Kahn and Trevino to tie the game at 5-5.

The Aggies ended the game in the home half of the ninth inning as Trey Bigford walked it off with a single to right field with one out to score Erik Ohman for the 6-5 win. Yearego picked up the loss on the mound (1-2) for the Buffs, allowing three earned runs on four hits with two walks and no strikeouts in the final 1 1/3 innings.