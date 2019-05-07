MAY — The May Lady Tigers are sending a relay team to the UIL Track and Field State Championships for the first time in more than 30 years, and one of the members will also test her mettle in the 100 meters at Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus.

The Lady Tiger 4x100 relay quartet — Reese Chambers, Brianna Steele, Lauren Baker, and Lexi Fox — ran a 53.4 to finish second at the Region III-A meet, which ranks ninth among state qualifying times. Happy leads the charge with a 50.93, while May’s best effort this season is a 52.7.

“It feels good because all our hard work has paid off, and it’s my senior year,” Baker said. “Going in (to regionals) we were close to another team, so once the race was over it was a relief to know we made it because we weren’t real sure.”

“I remember at the beginning of the year Lauren saying, “This is our year! This is the year we’re going to state!” said Kendra Ford, who along with Kyndi Kilgo serve as alternates for the team. “I was like, “Yes, Lauren,” and now here we are,” she said with a laugh.

As for their expectations of the state meet, Steele said, “It’s going to be big and hot.”

The Lady Tigers’ goal is to reach the medal stand, but they understand it’s an uphill climb.

“We would just like to PR, that would be a good note to go out on,” Baker said.

The Class A girls 4x100 relay is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

In the girls 100 meters at the Region III-A meet in Whitney, Chambers finished second in a time of 12.85 to reach Austin in a second event. Chambers’ effort ranked seventh among regional times for state qualifiers, with the best belonging to Sydney Ritter of Groom (12.35).

“It feels awesome to get to go being a sophomore and this is my first year to run the 100,” Chambers said.

Chambers’ best time this season — a 12.46 — would put her in contention for a medal.

“I want to PR, and maybe get on the podium,” Chambers said.

As for what she expects from the state environment, Chambers said, “I don’t know, but I’m going to be super nervous.”

The Class A girls 100 meters is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. Friday start time.