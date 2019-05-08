BLANKET — Winners of the last two Class A girls golf team state championships, the Blanket Lady Tigers are headed back to Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin for the fourth consecutive year. The Class A girls golf state tournament takes place Monday and Tuesday.

Though the 2019 incarnation of the Lady Tigers golf team looks a little different after the graduation of three members from the 2017 and 2018 squads, head coach Monty Jones feels Blanket can again be in the medal hunt.

“Regardless of what people say, and they're writing us off, but we're right in the middle of everything,” said Jones, whose team finished third at the Region III-A tournament. “We're in a good place right now. We've had a good two weeks of work even though we've been limited by weather. We're playing the best golf we've played to date, so we're coming around at a good time.”

Seniors Cassie Furry — who finished second as a medalist at regionals — and Shelby Smith have played at the state level before, while Amada Menchaca and Bella Boyd are new additions this year.

“I knew it was going to be different having two that have never been to state or competed at some of the levels that we have, but I was excited to see what would come from our team this year,” said Furry, who has fully embraced and shined in the role of team leader this season.

Smith added, “My first year was last year and I played with a state championship team. Going into this year it's been different, but a good different and I'm very proud of our team.”

The newcomers didn't know what to expect from their first season on the squad.

“I wasn't that sure,” Boyd said when asked if she felt Blanket would qualify for state this year, “but that's because I haven't played enough to be confident in my skills. But having the two seniors saying, 'we'll get there, we'll get to state and we'll do great,' it made me feel like we were going to go, too. We made it there and it's nice.”

Menchaca added, “I was happy we made it to state. I didn't think we would at first but seeing all the improvements that we made throughout the season, I expected it.”

With just four members on the team, the Lady Tigers can't afford to have an off round.

“We just have four which has hurt us at times,” Jones said. “Most teams have five which gives you someone to fall back on if someone is sick, doesn't feel well or just doesn't play their best that day. We have to go with what we have, which can put us at a big disadvantage coming into state where most every team will have five except us.”

Having captured the last two state championships, the Lady Tigers also realize they are the team all the others want to beat.

“There are people tired of Blanket winning,” Jones said. “I hear it from the other coaches that our time's up and I should have retired last year, but I'm proud of this group. They never quit and we've had the best two weeks of work we've had since we started.”

Furry, who placed ninth overall at last year's state tournament, added, “I definitely think being Blanket, we have a target on our back. But I think as long as we go and play like we know how to play, don't do anything fancy and just do what we do, I think we'll do good. In all honesty we're sitting at the bottom in the ranks at the state tournament. Just coming in and improving and not leaving in 12th place would be a great goal for us as a team.”

Jones, however, has much higher hopes for the Lady Tigers.

“I have confidence they can come out with a medal and I know Cassie can win it all,” Jones said. “Her game is just to go play and enjoy it and I believe she'll be champion medalist.

“When you get to that level, everyone has a chance. We've worked hard on how you handle yourself and not worrying about what other teams are doing, just play the course. If we take care of our business and stay in the moment, we have just as good a chance as anybody to do it. You can't fold under pressure there.”