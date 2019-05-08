Five members of the Howard Payne Lady Jackets softball team received all-American Southwest Conference postseason accolades, which were announced earlier this week.

Landing on the third team were shortstop Aurora Luera, outfielder Alexis Sullivan and designated player Haley Slater — all juniors. Receiving honorable mention were junior catcher Kayla Hill and sophomore outfielder Tonya Thompson.

Luera finished the season tied for the ASC lead in triples with five, led the Lady Jackets in hits with 51 and steals with 10 and was second on the team in batting average at .381.

Sullivan led Howard Payne with 33 RBIs and 77 total bases and ranked fourth in the ASC in doubles with 14. Sullivan also earned ASC Hitter of the Week honors once this season.

Slater ranked second in home runs for the Lady Jackets with five and posted a .343 batting average with 37 hits and 20 RBI.

Hill led the Lady Jackets in home runs with seven and batting average at .389, which ranked 10th in the ASC. Her on-base percentage of .489 was sixth in the conference.

Thompson finished tied for second in the nation in sacrifices per game (.49) and sacrifices for the season (19). She also recorded 37 hits to go along with 19 walks.

The Lady Jackets finished with a 17-22 overall record, 13-14 in conference action, and made their first postseason appearance since 2013.