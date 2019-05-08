The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets, regular season champions of the American Southwest Conference, received nine postseason league accolades, headlined by Coaching Staff of the Year.

Under head coach Stephen Lynn and assistants Robert Anders, Tony Heiser and Benjamin Lewis, the Yellow Jackets won the ASC regular season title with a 17-4 league record, 26-16 overall, after missing the conference tournament last year.

Junior outfielder Noah Payne was HPU's lone first-team selection as he finished the regular season first in the nation in triples with 12 – a new ASC and HPU single season record. Payne, a four-time all-conference selection, was also first in the ASC in runs scored with 50 and hit by pitches with 15; second in slugging percentage at .768 and on base percentage at .508; third in batting average at .401; fifth in total bases with 10; and sixth in RBIs with 44 and stolen bases with 18.

Junior relief pitcher Brenden Clanton was the only Yellow Jacket to make second team as his 17 games finished and seven saves led the ASC. A two-time all-conference honoree, Clanton posted a 1.35 ERA in 20 innings.

Landing on the third team were freshman catcher Ty McCain and sophomore first baseman R.J. Roberts.

McCain owned a .327 batting average with 24 RBI, and committed just a pair of errors behind the plate.

Roberts ranked second on the team in batting average (.350), slugging percentage (.606) and RBI (39), and third in the conference with 17 doubles.

Receiving honorable mention were junior third baseman David Groves, sophomore shortstop Joshua Gerig, junior outfielder Cliff Lunceford, junior starting pitcher Chandler Clark and freshman starting pitcher Bryson Lyro.

Groves, a three-time all-ASC honoree, finished the season with a .304 batting average.

Gerig hit .309 in ASC play and drove in 24 RBI for the season. His .984 fielding percentage on the season was the highest of any shortstop in the conference as he committed just two errors in 123 chances.

Lunceford, a two-time all-ASC choice, batted .317 for the season and was a perfect 12-for-12 in stolen bases.

Clark posted a 3.34 ERA in ASC play with 19 strikeouts in his 35 innings pitched. He owned a 4-2 overall record on the mound.

Lyro finished with a 3-4 overall record and a 7.11 ERA in 57 total innings. He struck out 26 batters with 16 of those coming in ASC play.