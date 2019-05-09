Brownwood graduate and Central Oklahoma golfer Sydney Roberts earned one of four individual berths in the NCAA Division II National Tournament based on her play at the Central Regional at the Muskogee, Oklahoma Country Club.

Roberts, a junior, fired a final round 74 Tuesday, shooting 1-under-par over the last 10 holes to grab a national berth. Her round concluded with nine straight pars followed by a birdie her final hole – the par-4 sixth.

Roberts posted a 228 composite score after opening with a 76 Monday, and tied for ninth in the medalist standings. The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team move on to the NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships, which will be held May 14-18 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Central Oklahoma as a team posted a 935 team score, four shots off the fourth-place finish need to advance as a unit.