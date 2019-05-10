Tomlinson takes gold in 3A girls 100-meter hurdles, Williams wins Class A boys discus

AUSTIN — Competing in nine events at the UIL Track and Field State Championships Friday, Brown County athletes brought home four medals and a pair of state titles.

Early junior Trinity Tomlinson earned her second state championship in a second event, while Zephyr senior Devin Williams became the first Bulldog to collect a state gold medal. Blanket's Logan Wheeler, who left Austin with two medals a year ago, picked up two more after recovering from a torn quad he suffered earlier this school year.

Tomlinson, who captured the 2018 Class 3A girls high jump state championship, added a gold medal in the 3A girls 100-meter hurdles Friday.

“It's crazy, I never thought I would get a gold in another event,” Tomlinson said.

The three-time state qualifier finished the hurdles in a time of 14.93, edging out runner-up Kaydin Purlsey (14.99) from Merkel, who defeated Tomlinson at the Region I-3A meet.

“It was cool to compete against Kaydi again,” Tomlinson said. “We were kind of back and forth just like all our other races. It was just another fun experience.”

Tomlinson just missed out on a medal in the hurdles last year, coming in fourth.

“My main problem in that event was my self confident, and trying to finish strong,” Tomlinson said.

Earlier in the day, Tomlinson came in seventh in the high jump with a best height of 5-2. The disappointment of that performance — coming on the heels of a 5-7 at regionals, as well as the state meet last year — fueled her determination heading into the second event of the day.

“Most definitely that motivated me,” Tomlinson said. “You can't win everything, but I took out my anger on the hurdles I guess.”

With one more year of high school left, Tomlinson has already set her senior season goals.

“I would like to try and get a gold in the hurdles and high jump next time,” Tomlinson said. “Two double golds would be awesome.”

Williams earned the first medal for a Zephyr Bulldog at the state track meet last year, bringing home a silver in the Class A boys discus. On Friday, he added another chapter to the Zephyr record book becoming the first Bulldog to capture a state track and field gold medal.

“I’ve been dreaming about getting first in state,” Williams said earlier this week. “I’m the only guy who ever medaled at state from Zephyr, and I’m hoping this year I’ll get a gold medal and bring it back to Zephyr.”

Overcoming gusty winds and unseasonably chilly temperatures that prevented all competitors from reaching the lengths they had earlier in the season, Williams was still able to launch a throw of 159-5 — good enough for a first-place finish.

“I didn't throw by best, but everybody threw pretty short today,” Williams said. “It still feels pretty great.”

Williams led throughout the competition with an opening distance of 153.9, and his second attempt locked up the title as only runner-up Hunter Sturgess of Water Valley (154-11), surpassed the Zephyr senior's initial attempt.

“I was feeling pretty confident, but I was still trying to get one over 160,” Williams said.

Wheeler, the defending Class A boys 200 meter champion and 100 meters runner-up, again placed second in the 100 meters this year and finished third in the 200 meters, increasing his state medal count to four.

“I went from being on crutches and in a leg brace to making it all the way back to Austin and getting to the medal stand,” Wheeler said referring to his torn quad. “If you want it bad enough, no matter what you have to go through, you can get it. I didn't get everything that I was shooting for, but for me to be able to say I got on the medal stand two years in a row in two events feels pretty good. ”

Wheeler was clocked at 11.2 in the 100 meters and was narrowly edged out by state champion Hunter Metteauer of Chireno (11.14).

“Same thing as last year, my blocks were horrible, I stood straight up,” Wheeler said. “What beat me in the 100 was more mental than physical.”

In the 200 meters, Wheeler ran a 22.94 which left him again behind him Metteauer (22.38) and runner-up Michael Lewis of Ranger (22.53).

“I had a great corner I felt like in my 200,” Wheeler said. “I felt like I was burning and I was closing the gap, but coming around the corner the bottom of my spike literally broke.”

With another year to go in his high school track career, Wheeler is targeting a pair of gold medals as a senior.

“Next year I want to set new state records,” Wheeler said. “I'm going to get stronger, have a work ethic 10 times better, and be in the weight room every day. It's going to be a totally different me next year.”

In other Brown County action Friday, Blanket junior Kaitlyn Graham just missed out on a medal, placing fourth in the Class A girls long jump with a best effort of 15-10.5. Bronze medalist Sydney Ritter of Groom jumped a 16-4.75, while state champion Lanie Stapp of Claude cleared 17-3.

May sophomore Reese Chambers, in her state debut, finished fifth in the Class A girls 100 meters in a time of 12.92, as Richland Springs' Berkeley Mann (12.71) captured the state title.

Zephyr senior John Ford Wall, in his second consecutive state appearance, came in seventh in the Class A boys 110-meter hurdles in a time of 16.3. Spur's Jacob Cole clinched the title with a time of 14.55.

For the first time in more than 30 years, the May Lady Tigers were represented by a relay team at the state track meet, as the 4x100 quartet of Chambers, Lauren Baker, Brianna Steele and Lexi Fox placed ninth in a time of 53.16. Happy claimed the state championship with an effort of 50.42.