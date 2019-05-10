GLEN ROSE — After scoring seven runs thanks to four home runs in the final inning of their area playoff series victory over Vernon, the No. 3 Brownwood Lady Lions lacked any semblance of an offensive punch in their one-game Region I-4A quarterfinal playoff game.

The Lady Lions were limited to a mere two hits — both by second baseman Aubrie Harris – as pitcher Reagan Chism and the No. 8 Decatur Lady Eagles brought Brownwood's season to an end, 4-0, Friday night.

Chism carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the third inning, where Harris' two-out bloop single into right-center field accounted for Brownwood's first base-runner. With one out in the seventh, Harris was also able to leg out a single on a slow roller hit toward second base.

No other Lady Lion reached base as Chism struck out nine and the Decatur (26-5) defense did not commit an error.

Decatur got all the offense it needed in its first at-bat. J.T. Smith led off the top of the first inning with a fly ball to left field that continued to drift toward the foul line and away from a diving attempt at a catch by Maddie Yazell, which resulted in an inside-the-park home run to start the contest.

The Lady Eagles tacked on three more runs in the third.

With one out, Smith again caused problems for Brownwood with a triple to deep left field. Aliyah Smith then reached on a bunt single, and Tristyn Trull followed with a sacrifice bunt in front of the plate. Lady Lion catcher Annie Gillispie made the throw to first to record the second out, but J.T. Smith beat the throw back to the plate.

Jaci Ticknor then delivered an RBI triple that knocked in Aliyah Smith, and Ticknor later came home on a wild pitch for the final run of the game.

Lady Lion senior pitcher Chyanne Ellett allowed four runs on eight hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk. For the season, Ellett finished with 408 strikeouts and 54 walks, and recorded a program-best 1,243 strikeouts in her career — an average of 311 per year.

Brownwood's 25-4-2 overall record ranks as one of the best single-season winning percentages (.807) in program history.