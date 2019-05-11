Lions finish fourth in the state as a team; Brownwood nets four fourth-place finishes

AUSTIN — Making his third trip to the UIL Track and Field State Championships, Brownwood Lion junior A.J. McCarty was determined this would be the year he returned home with a medal. Not only did he live up to his prediction, he etched his name in the school and UIL record books as well as the 2019 Class 4A boys triple jump state champion.

Thanks to a new personal-best distance of 47-6, beating his previous record of 46-6 established at the Region I-4A meet, McCarty captured the state title by more than seven inches over runner-up Kelvontay Dixon (46-10.25) of Carthage. La Vega’s Daylon Williams (45-7) claimed the bronze medal Saturday afternoon at The University of Texas’ Myers Stadium. “I beat my PR by a whole foot,” McCarty said. “I came in second (in seeding) and I saw the dude from Carthage struggling, but he got a good jump. That pushed me and my drive and competitiveness to go out and get an even further jump.” McCarty’s best jump was his last, although the 46-11.5 he turned in on his second effort would have also secured the gold medal. Earlier in the day, McCarty came in fifth in the long jump with a best distance of 21-11 as he landed just one of his six jumps without being assessed a foul. At the Region I-4A meet, McCarty’s best effort was a 22-8.5, which would have topped state bronze medalist Trey Cross of Midland Greenwood (22-1.75) — as well as state champion Dushon Orr of Taylor (22-4.75). “This is a great feeling, especially after the long jump when I didn’t do that good,” McCarty said. “I came back with a vengeance and did what I wanted to do and what I knew I could do, so it feels amazing to be able to do that.” With another year of track and field remaining, McCarty hopes to leave Brownwood High as no less than a two-time state champion, and possibly more. “You can’t go any higher than a gold, so I’m just going to go out and hope I get a gold again but also work to keep improving my distance my senior year,” he said. McCarty’s performance ignited the Lions to a fourth-place team finish in the Class 4A boys standings with 32 total points. The Lions trailed only state champion La Vega (70 points), Stafford (42), and Taylor (36). The Lady Lions were 20th overall with 9 points. When it came to others joining McCarty on the medal stand, Brownwood had numerous close calls. Senior Braden Jetton (21.59) came two one-hundredths of a second away from capturing a bronze medal, as he placed fourth in the boys 200 meters. Jadon Maddux of Bridgeport (21.58), who edged Jetton by the same margin at the Districts 7/8-4A area track meet, came in third. Jetton ran a 21.11 at the area meet to Maddux’s 21.1. At regionals, Jetton was clocked at 21.43 compared to Maddox’s 21.71 en route to capturing the Region I-4A title and punching his ticket to Austin. Robert Gregory of Houston Wheatley (21.12) won the state title. Junior Kenya Barnes came up four feet shy of a medal as she finished fourth in the 4A girls discus. Barnes’ best throw was a 132-8, which came on her last attempt. Prior to her final effort, Barnes’ longest attempt traveled 116-1, which would have left her in seventh place. Gonzales’ Devon Williams (136-1) claimed the bronze medal while Canyon’s Audrey Hughes (151-8) picked up the state championship. Senior Tommy Bowden placed fourth as well in the 4A boys 110-meter hurdles, posting a time of 14.5. Quentin Zapata of Devine (13.84) won the event, while Bowden finished two-tenths of a second behind bronze medalist Philip Hundl of El Campo (14.3). Bowden qualified for state by winning the regional championship in a time of 14.73, the sixth-best advancing time. The Lions 4x200 relay of Jetton, Royshad Henderson, Khyren Deal and McCarty also netted a fourth-place finish, clocking in at 1:28.03. The Lions finished in the same position that they were seeded, having captured the Region I-4A championship in a time of 1:27.79. Stafford (1:26.6) collected the bronze medal, while La Vega (1:25.8) finished first. In the boys 4x100 relay, Jetton, Henderson, Deal and McCarty came in fifth with their best time of the season, a 41.86. Brownwood’s 42.25 at the Region I-4A meet was eighth-best among state qualifiers. Liberty Eylau picked up the bronze medal in a time of 41.25, while La Vega won the state championship in a time of 41.1. Also placing fifth in the 4A girls 300-meter hurdles was junior Trinity Buitron, who qualified for state in the pole vault last year. Buitron ran a season-best 45.74, just shy of breaking the school record of 45.67 she set a year ago. Kimberly Carr of West Columbia (43.57) won the state title while the bronze medalist was Kayla Jenkins of Waxahachie Life (44.92). Coming in sixth place in the 4A girls 400 meters was junior Aleyia Cotton, who finished in a time of 58.59. Bronze medalist Alyssa Harris of Canyon ran a 56.34, while state champion Jackeria Woodkins of La Marque was clocked at 55.88. Cotton, Davalynn Monroe, Alex Fowler and Alyssa Couey — the Lady Lions 4x400 relay — also netted a sixth-place finish. Brownwood finished the race in a time of 4:05.63, as Liberty Eylau (3:54.09) won the state title and Waxahachie Life (3:56.34) claimed the final medal. In the boys 300-meter hurdles, Bowden placed seventh in a time of 39.81. The bronze medalist was Kobe Savage of Paris (38.91), while Lampasas’ Cameron Everts (38.07) took home the state championship.