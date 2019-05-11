OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The No. 15 Red Raiders split a pair of games on the opening day of the Big 12 Championship held at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

Texas Tech, a No. 4 seed, claimed a 7-3 win over No. 6 seeded Kansas before dropping an 8-0 decision to top-seeded Oklahoma in the nightcap.

Red Raiders sophomore left-handed pitcher Erin Edmoundson turned in a complete-game victory and improved to 19-3 in the circle in the triumph over the Jayhawks. Texas Tech's Missy Zoch was unable to get going against a strong Sooners lineup and dropped to 16-10 after suffering the loss in six innings.

Kelcy Leach had a good day at the plate, hitting at a .500 clip and also hitting a home run. She also notched two walks and tallied a sacrifice bunt, while Trenity Edwards netted two RBI.

Due to inclement weather which suspended the OU-Kansas game, Texas Tech will not know its next opponent until the contest, which is set to resume at 11 a.m. Saturday, is completed.

Track and field

NORMAN, Okla. — Following the first day of the Big 12 Conference Outdoor meet, the Texas Tech men's and women's squad were tied for fourth and in a tie for seventh, respectively, on Friday.

The Red Raiders, ranked No. 1 going into the meet, compiled 12 points on the first day along with Kansas State. The No. 14 Texas Tech women's squad amassed eight points and are tied with Baylor.

Texas Tech's Werner Bouwer highlighted the day, placing second in the men's javelin to garner eight points following a toss of 222-feet, eight inches, which was behind Texas' Trevor Danielson (244-4).

Freshman Axel Hubert, who placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.99 seconds, to place him in a tied for first place in the decathlon with Oklahoma freshman Kristo Simulask. Both competitors amassed 3,942 points after completing the 100-meter sprint, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400 — half of the 10 total events.

On the women's side, Tiara Williams placed third in the 200-meter dash after crossing the finish line in 25.27 seconds/

The second of the three-day Big 12 outdoor meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with the decathlon. Field events are slated for 3 p.m. and running events follow at 4 p.m.

Men's basketball

Texas Tech officially announced the signings of guards Terrence Shannon and Clarence Nadolny through a pair of Twitter posts Friday.

Shannon, listed at 6-foot-6, 185-pounds, reclassified as a 2019 prospect and played a post-graduate year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Chicago, Illinois, native, who originally committed to DePaul last August before re-opening his recruitment, was ranked a four-star prospect in the Class of 2019 by Rivals and 247Sports.

Nadolny is a 6-4, 180-pound combo guard who played at Scotland (Pa.) Performance Institute prep school. The Paris, France, native and three-star prospect who came to the United States in 2017 picked the Red Raiders over West Virginia and Iowa State of the Big 12.

FOOTBALL

Registration has begun for the Texas Tech football camps set for June 6-15 and feature several sessions with head coach Matt Wells and the Red Raider coaching staff.

The summer series is slated to begin with a two-day camp for youth athlete entering the third through eighth grades. The cost is $200 per camper, which includes lunch, and the event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Texas Tech is then scheduled to host six mini-camp session June 13-15 for high school, junior college and four-year college prospects. Participants can sign up for a momrnign (9 a.m. to noon) or afternoon (1 to 4 p.m.) session each day at $40 per session.

Special teams coordinator Mark Tommerdahl is also slated to hold a specialist camp June 15 for kickers and punters, which is slated to run at the same time as the morning mini-camp session and cost $40 per athlete.

For more information, contact the Texas Tech football office at 806-742-4260 or visit coachwellsfootballcamps.com.