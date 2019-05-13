The District 7-4A softball champion Brownwood Lady Lions dominated the league's all-district selections, headlined by senior pitcher Chyanne Ellett earning Most Valuable Player honors.

Ellett, one of nine players recognized by the coaches of 7-4A, posted a 21-4 record in the circle with a 0.76 ERA, 408 strikeouts and 54 walks in 183.2 innings pitched. Ellett struck out at least 20 batters on three occasions during the season and finished with a school record 1,243 Ks in her career.

At the plate, Ellett batted .319 and led the team with six home runs and 36 RBI.

The MVP honor was the second for the University of Memphis signee. In Brownwood's run to the state tournament in 2016, Ellett received district MVP accolades as a freshman.

Senior catcher Annie Gillispie also earned a superlative honor as for the second year in a row she was named district offensive player of the year.

Gillispie led Brownwood with a .440 batting average, 1.072 OPS, 44 hits, 33 singles, two triples and 24 runs scored. Gillispie also drove in 17 runs and hit one home run.

First-team selections from Brownwood included senior third baseman Ayanna Clemons, junior center fielder Ashlynn Patteson and senior designated player Yisel Mendoza.

Clemons batted .241 with two home runs and eight RBI; Patteson finished with a .343 batting average, a pair of home runs, 19 RBI, six doubles; and Mendoza contributed a .345 average with one homer and seven RBI.

Landing on the second team were freshman first baseman Annie-Klein Allgood, sophomore shortstop Auzzlyn Benedict, and junior second baseman Aubrie Harris.

Allgood posted a .356 batting average with seven RBI and six doubles; Benedict hit .269 with one home run, 16 RBI and eight doubles; and Harris batted .307 with 19 RBI and five doubles.

Receiving honorable mention was outfielder Landry Holden, who finished with a .172 batting average, nine RBI and a pair of doubles.

The rest of the superlative awards included Godley third baseman Skylar Tew as defensive player of the year, Mineral Wells' Lexie DeLuna as pitcher of the year; Glen Rose's Belle McDonald as catcher of the year; Stephenville second baseman Kaida Tomlinson as newcomer of the year; and Godley's Autumn Darter as utility player of the year.

Comprising the rest of the first team were Godley's Nicole Yarbrough, Kenzie Stotts. Lexi Ebbens, and Reagan Haller; Glen Rose's Addie Nance, Taylor McKenzie, Kycee Bock and Kaylee McDonald; Mineral Wells' Terra Newsom, Mackinzee Moore and Elizabeth Gray; and Stephenville's Madison Gilder, Katie McIrvin and Jessica Ebeling.

Rounding out the second team were Godley's Sonnie Anderson, Kennedy Kavanaugh and Brysen Bartley; Glen Rose's Tatum Stegint and Mallory Goff; Mineral Wells' Brittany Swindle, Amanda Blue, Bree Hunt and Zanita Pruitt; and Stephenville's Skye Gaitan, Bianka Combs and Magi Watson.

The Lady Lions, under the guidance of head coach Jessica Lynn, finished the season with a 25-4-2 record, including 7-1 in district, and advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.