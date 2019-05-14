AUSTIN — The Blanket Lady Tigers, making their fourth consecutive appearance at the Class A girls golf state tournament, placed eighth as a team at the 36-hole event that concluded Tuesday at Lions Municipal Golf Course.

Tied for ninth place after the first round with a composite score of 457, the Lady Tigers — state champions in 2017 and 2018 — posted a 455 Tuesday to climb the leaderboard with a 912 final tally.

Cassie Furry finished tied for ninth place with a 187 score following rounds of 90 and 97, Shelby Smith shot a 231 with rounds of 115 and 116, Amanda Menchaca finished with a 239 as she opened with a 123 and closed with a 116, and Bella Boyd carded a 255 with rounds of 129 and 126.

Richland Springs came in 11th place as a team, also moving up a spot in the second round. After a 473 composite score Monday, the Lady Coyotes fired a 459 Tuesday for a 932 total. Scores for Richland Springs included Kamree Lewis (101-96=197), Gracie Ashworth (110-112=222), Atrell Carlisle (125-115=240), and Sierra Tharp (137-136=273).

Robert Lee (405-391=796) won the state championship, Eula (405-411=816) was the runner-up and Grady (423-413=836) came in third.

Hannah Nimmo (78-80-158) captured the girls individual state title, while Sierra Jameson of Motley County (80-85=165) and Kami Woodman of Channing (85-80=165) tied for second place.