Eleven Early Longhorns and eight Bangs Dragons were selected as members of the 6-3A baseball all-district team by the league's coaches.

The Longhorns landed a pair of superlative honors as freshman Rylie Hill was named Newcomer of the Year while sophomore Tyson Tyler was tabbed Utility Player of the Year. The Dragons also picked up a superlative award as sophomore Ethan Sanchez was chosen as the Defensive MVP.

First-team selections for Early included junior pitcher Aiden Frerichs, senior infielder Jonathan Morales, junior designated hitter Jadyn Lehde, and junior first baseman Boston Hudson.

For Bangs, first-team picks were senior pitcher Austin Hall and sophomore utility player Brayton Wedeman.

Making the second team from Early were freshman pitcher Kyle Ivy, junior pitcher Ethen Portillo, senior outfielder David Shields, junior infielder Jesson Tarrant and sophomore designated hitter Rode Walters.

Second-team nods for Bangs went to junior pitcher Eli Carbajal, senior infielder Kaleb Painter, junior first baseman Payton Bible, and junior outfielder Wesley Mitchell.

Outfielder Corbin Freeland received honorable mention as well for Bangs.

Other superlative award winners were MVP Jeramy Dodson of Cisco, Pitcher of the Year Zach Brown of Eastland, Offensive MVP Trendon Morin of Comanche, and Catcher of the Year R.J. Pepper of Comanche.

The rest of the first-team selections included pitchers Gibson Hearne of Cisco and Brenden Tomlinson of Hamilton; outfielders Stanley Callahan of Cisco, Taelon Sorrells and Luke Wilson of Comanche, Griffin Pickett of Dublin, Dylan Wilson of Eastland and Houston Tucker of Hamiton; catcher Dawson White of Cisco; infielders Camden Nichols of Cisco, Angel Ramirez of Dublin and Alex Gonzales of Eastland; designated hitter Alex Davalos of Comanche; first baseman Tyler Cooper of Cisco; and utility player Eli Jacoby of Eastland.

Comprising the remainder of the second team were pitchers Roby Odom of Coleman and Jacob Shubert of Dublin; outfielders Stephen Bird of Cisco, Jared Nall of Coleman and Payton Johnson of Eastland; infielders Harvey Constancio of Comanche and Denver Poe or Hamilton; catcher Colby Bailey of Hamilton; first baseman Kain Kunkel of Hamilton; and utility player Trent Odom of Comanche.

Early, under head coach Todd Hatton, finished as the District 6-3A co-champion with Cisco with a 15-9 overall record and 11-3 district mark, and was a bi-district playoff finalist.

Bangs, led by head coach Keith Meador, was the fourth playoff seed from 6-3A with a 12-13 overall mark and 8-6 league record, and was also a bi-district finalist.