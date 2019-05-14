KYLE — Brownwood Lady Lion senior golfer Mallory Garcia improved by five strokes over her first-round score and finished in an eight-way tie for 15th place at the Class 4A girls golf state tournament at Plum Creek Golf Course.

After opening with a round of 86 Monday, Garcia carded an 81 Tuesday for a 167 composite score, leaving her knotted with Kaylan Summers of Gatesville (85-82=167), Taylor Rich of Salado (84-83=167), Maddy Bourland of Salado (83-84=167), Brynlee Dyas of Andrews (81-86=167), Ashlyn White of Caddo Mills (89-78=167), Kodi Nolen of Midlothian Heritage (85-82=167) and Elizabeth Townsend of Hardin-Jefferson (87-80=167).

With rounds of 62 and 64 for a 126 total, Carrollton Ranchview's Boyhun Park won the individual state title by 24 strokes over runner-up Tristand Gabbard (74-76=150) of Lamar Fulshear. Monahans' Ozlyan Juarez (78-73=151) was the bronze medalist.

Andrews (319-330=649) earned the 4A girls team championship followed by runner-up Lampasas (340-338=678) and third place Midlothian Heritage (346-337=683).

Garcia was making her first appearance at the state tournament while also taking part in her final high school athletic competition. Garcia won the District 7-4A championship (82-80=162) and finished third overall at the Region I-4A tournament at Shadow Hills in Lubbock (73-78=151). The round of 73 was the best of her career, and one of less than 10 she played the entire season.