Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Glen Rose

GLEN ROSE — The top-ranked Argyle Eagles looked every bit the part as they quashed the momentum the District 7-4A champion Brownwood Lions established with bi-district and area round playoff sweeps.

In the opener of a best-of-three Region I-4A baseball quarterfinals series, Argyle dominated the shell-shocked Lions to the tune of a 21-0 victory Thursday night.

Argyle led 1-0 after one inning, 5-0 through two, 9-0 after three and scored the rest of its runs during the fourth frame.

The defending Class 4A state champion Eagles (34-1-1), now winners of 21 games in a row, belted five home runs — two grand slams, a pair of three-run blasts and a solo shot — while Argyle pitcher Chad Ricker tossed a five-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts.

Through four playoff games, the Lions (17-11) had outscored their opponents 42-3, allowing runs in just one of 25 postseason innings, while compiling 51 hits in that span.

Thursday against Argyle, the Lions mustered just three walks — one by Reece Rodgers with one-out in the first inning, who was then stranded at second base; one by A.J. McCarty with one out in the second, who was then picked off second base after a steal to end the inning; and one by C.J. Hanley in the third, who was doubled off first base after a line drive out to third base by Jakob Hataway.

Hanley pitched to the final four Argyle batters, retiring three with one strikeout and one hit allowed. The rest of the Brownwood pitching staff — Jakob Dorsett, Mason Ryden and Hunter Day — weren’t as fortunate.

Dorsett — who had not allowed a run in 12 postseason innings, collecting two victories in the process — left after three frames with Argyle in front 9-0, sparked by three home runs.

Ryden recorded just one out during a 12-run fourth inning by Argyle, yielding seven runs on five hits, including a three-run blast.

Day notched the final two outs of the fourth, but not before surrendering six runs on four hits with three walks and three hit batters.

As a team, Brownwood issued five walks and beaned five batters after surrendering a total of 10 base on balls during its four-game postseason win streak. Argyle also generated 18 hits.

Offensive standouts for the Eagles included Ricker, who went 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBI; Bo Hogeboom, who finished 2-for-3 with a home run, double and six RBI; Cade Merka, who was 2-for-3 with a homer, double and four RBI; and Dillon Carter, who was 1-for-3 with a solo home run that opened the scoring in the top of the first.

The Lions will attempt to rebound in Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. Friday and hope to force a Game 3, which would take place at noon Saturday. All remaining games will be back in Glen Rose.