The West Texas A&M Buffaloes held a four-run lead headed to the fifth inning in Grand Junction, Colo. on Friday afternoon before the No. 2 Colorado Mesa Mavericks exploded for 10 runs on 10 hits to end WT’s 2019 season with a 13-10 defeat in the South Central Regional Tournament at Suplizio Field

The Buffs end their season with an overall record of 41-12 to finish with the most victories in a single-season in program history. The Mavericks move on to face off with Colorado School of Mines this afternoon at Suplizio Field at 5 p.m.

Mesa (46-9) got on the board in the top of the first inning as Jordan Stubbings doubled to the warning track in left center with one out to score Dominic DeMarco before a groundout and strikeout to end the inning with CMU leading 1-0.

Keone Givens reached on a single back to the mound in the home half followed two hitters later by a Kyle Kaufman single to right, Nick Guaragna walked to load the bases before Jaxxon Fagg doubled to the alley in right center to clear the bags and give the Buffs a 3-1 lead with one out. Clay Koelzer singled to center with two outs to move Fagg to third followed by a Cade Engle RBI single to right field followed by a Justice Nakagawa infield single to load the bases again and force a move to the Mesa bullpen at 4-1.

Mesa responded in the top of the second inning as Haydn McGeary crushed a solo shot to center field with one out followed later in the inning by a Hunter Douglas RBI double down the left field line to score Johnny Carr and cut the WT lead to 4-3.

The Buffs added to their lead in the home half as Jake Pederson walked followed by a Kaufman single to third to put runners at first and second with no outs, Guaragna was hit by a pitch to load the bases followed by an RBI groundout by Fagg to make it 5-3.

Guaragna and Fagg singled to left to start the bottom of the fourth followed two batters later by a Koelzer single thru the right side to load the bases again as CMU made a call to the bullpen, Engle singled to left center to plate Guaragna followed by a Nakagawa sac fly to right to make it 7-3.

Mesa responded in the top of the fifth as DeMarco launched a three-run blast to right field with no outs followed later in the inning by a Spencer Branwell single thru the left side to tie the game, McGeary tripled to right field to drive in a pair followed by a Carr RBI single thru the right side to make it 10-7 and knock Joe Corbett from the game. CMU wasn’t done yet as Douglas doubled to right center followed by a Stubbings RBI single to right center at 13-7

Drew Mesecher was solid out of the bullpen for the Buffs as the senior registered the final out of the fifth followed by shutout frames the rest of the way in his final appearance, the Buffs wouldn’t go down without a fight a Givens connected on a solo bomb to left field with one out in the home half of the seventh to make it 13-8. WT would score two runs in the bottom of the ninth as Engle singled to drive in Koelzer followed by a fielder’s choice to score Engle and make it 13-10 before a strikeout ended the game.