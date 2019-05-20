The District 7-4A baseball champion Brownwood Lions earned a dozen all-district accolades from the league coaches, including three superlative awards.

Second baseman/pitcher Gavon Clemons was selected the district's player of the year, Cain Kittrell was named catcher of the year and Blandon Hancock was chosen as coach of the year.

Clemons hit .356 on the season with two home runs, 30 RBI and 12 doubles — all team-highs. On the mound, Clemons posted 2.38 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 18 walks, allowing 14 earned runs in 41.2 innings.

Kittrell batted .432 with one home run, 19 RBI, eight doubles, four triples and 15 runs scored.

Hancock guided the Lions to a 17-12 overall record and the third round of the playoffs and the program's district championship since 2011 with a 6-2 league mark.

First-team selections included left fielder Hunter Leonard, center fielder Reece Rodgers, right fielder A.J. McCarty, shortstop Jakob Hataway, pitcher Jakob Dorsett and designated hitter Grayson Swanzy.

Leonard hit .408 on the season with two home runs, 16 RBIs and seven doubles; Rodgers batted .463 with one home run, 12 RBI, a pair of doubles, 26 runs scored and 15 stolen bases; McCarty finished with a .366 average, a double, four RBI, 14 runs scored and 11 steals; Hataway posted a .268 batting average with a double, six RBI, and 12 runs scored; Dorsett notched a 3.58 ERA with 65 strikeouts and 37 walks in 59.2 innings; and Swanzy tallied a .364 batting average with a triple, five RBI, 12 runs scored and six stolen bases.

Second-team choices were first baseman C.J. Hanley, third baseman Kris Hobbs and pitcher Mason Ryden.

Hanley batted .351 with 15 RBI, four doubles, two triples and nine stolen bases; Hobbs hit .410 with 15 RBI, four doubles and a triple; and Ryden had a 7.88 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 26 walks over 30.2 innings.

The rest of the 7-4A all-district selections were unavailable.