KYLE — Brownwood Lion Jaryn Pruitt wrapped up his storied high school golf career Tuesday at the UIL Class 4A boys golf state tournament at Plum Creek Golf Course, where he finished tied for 11th place.

Pruitt struggled to an uncharacteristic round of 78 on Monday, leaving him tied for 16th place, but responded with a 72 Tuesday for a 150 composite score – tied with Gatesville's Evan Washburn (76-74=150).

Jack Burke of Little Cypress-Mauriceville earned the state title with rounds of 71 and 70 for a 141 composite, two shots better than runner-up Logan Diomede of Argyle (74-69=143) and bronze medalist Miller Harris of Carthage (73-71=144).

Monahans (307-301=608) captured the team title trailed by Argyle (329-299=628) and Gatesville (323-316=639).

Pruitt claimed the Class 4A boys golf state championship as a sophomore in 2017 and was the bronze medalist as a junior in 2018. Pruitt will continue his golf career at Midland College.