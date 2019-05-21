EARLY — Following a high school golf career that featured four regional tournament berths and three trips to state, Early Longhorn senior Jake Angerstein on Tuesday signed a national letter of intent to play golf at Midland College.

“I've always dreamed of playing golf at higher levels all the time,” Angerstein said. “I can't wait for the opportunity to play against even better competition and get better and better through the years.”

Regarding his decision to attend Midland, Angerstein said, “I've been talking to Midland for a while now, since last summer. Coach Walt Williams has been scouting me for a while and he's always liked what I have to offer. I've kept them in mind for a year or so now and I just feel like it's the best decision for me going forward. It's a great program and a lot of my teammates there I already know personally so those were two big factors in my decision.”

Angerstein placed fifth at the UIL Class 3A boys golf state tournament both his sophomore and junior years after coming in 25th as a freshman. Despite finishing fourth at the Region I-3A tournament this year, Angerstein was unable to continue to his string of state appearances.

“I've had great support the last four years,” Angerstein said.” Coach (Mike) Sharp and Coach (Blake) Sandford always supported me through it all and it's been a great time. I won a few tournaments, made it to state a few times, went to regionals all four years, so I feel like I did pretty well at high school golf.”

At Midland, Angerstein intends to major in business management.

As for his goals on the golf course, he said, “It's a great two-year school that plays a lot of great competition, it's one of the best programs in the nation. I'd like to play for them a year or two and hopefully play good enough and work hard enough that I can transfer to a bigger school. We'll see where it goes.”