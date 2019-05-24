Brownwood Lion senior Jayron Anglin became the latest member of the Class of 2019 to extend his athletic career, signing a national letter of intent Friday afternoon to run track at McMurry University.

Anglin ran the 200 meters, 400 meters and was a member of the 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay at various times throughout the year, serving as an alternate for the state-qualifying 800-meter relay, which finished fourth at the UIL Class 4A Track and Field State Championships.

Anglin is following in the footsteps of his sister, Jordan, who is a member of the Abilene Christian University track and field program.

“It was in my mind to go to college and run track just like her,” Anglin said. “My sister signed with ACU last year for track. I look up to her and wanted to be just like her, so this is very special.”

Anglin chose to attend McMurry — where he said he expects to start off running the 200 and 400 meters — after previously being interested in Tarleton.

“I had Tarleton on my mind for a long time and I was going to go there, but then the class started getting bigger and bigger,” Anglin said. “When I went on the visit to McMurry I really liked it. I was hoping they would offer me, and they have now so I'm going to go. I think it's the best choice I ever made.”

Brownwood Lions track and field head coach Brett Mouser was among those in attendance at Friday's signing ceremony.

“He came to us from Robinson and it's always tough coming somewhere new for your last year of high school,” Mouser said. “From a football and a track perspective, I wish we had him since his freshman year. He was definitely a plus for the Brownwood programs, football and track. He battled an injury, nothing that kept him from running, but it definitely hampered him. He has a lot of speed and ability and we weren't able to see all of that.”

As for his lone year attending Brownwood High, Anglin said, “This is my first year here and I think it's the best senior year I could have had. I want to thank my family and coaches and everyone in Brownwood for making this year special for me.”

Academically, Anglin intends to major in Kinesiology at McMurry with a career goal of becoming an athletic trainer.