Brownwood's next chance to earn 20th consecutive state tournament berth June 8 at home

BURNET — Following almost four hours and four complete games of 7-on-7 Division II state qualifying tournament action, one play determined the Brownwood Lions' fate — at least for this week.

After winning their pool to advance Saturday's championship game against host Burnet, the Lions surrendered a 20-yard touchdown on the final play of the game as the Bulldogs picked up a 45-40 victory and the lone berth into the state tournament field.

Brownwood overcame an early 13-0 deficit against Burnet and grabbed a 20-19 halftime advantage. Then, with about 90 seconds left, Lions quarterback Drew Huff and receiver A.J. McCarty connected on their seventh touchdown of the day. But Burnet was able to drive the length of the 45-yard field in the closing seconds to snatch the victory.

The Lions' next chance to qualify for state will take place June 8 when they host their own 16-team qualifier. Burnet's event included just eight teams and two pools, thus only one team was eligible to move on to the 7-on-7 Division II state tournament in College Station June 27-28.

“We're getting closer to where we want to be, we just have to learn to finish the game,” said Lions second-year head coach Sammy Burnett, who was on hand to observe's action. “If we finish the game today we qualify, but we didn't. We scored late to go up, but then we allowed them to beat us on a big play on the last play of the game. There's nothing you can do about that but learn from it and move on, so we'll try and qualify at home.”

The Lions began the day with pool victories over Midlothian Heritage (27-24) and Fredericksburg (34-19) to secure a berth in the championship game. Brownwood then dropped a 38-33 decision to McGregor — also on the last play of the game. McGregor, which edged the Lions, 26-25, last week at the Gatesville tournament, went on to qualify for state and therefore could not advance past pool play this week.

Brownwood quarterback Drew Huff took every snap in Burnet, completing 102 of 145 passes — 70 percent — with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns. The Lions scored on 20 of their 31 overall offensive possessions, a 65 percent success rate.

More receivers were involved in the offense at Burnet as McCarty again led the way with 26 catches and seven scores, followed by Isyah Campos (21 catches 3 TDs), Khyren Deal (14 catches, 4 TDs), Dane Johnson (12 catches, 2 TDs), Reece Rodgers (11 catches, 1 TD), Damion Jones (9 catches, 2 TDs), Royshad Henderson (4 catches) and Cade Jetton (4 catches).

“I'm very pleased that a lot of people got a lot of touches and made some big plays,” Burnett said. “Teams couldn't focus on one guy today, they had to play the whole field. Drew did a good job, he's still learning the system, but he's getting better and his timing looked a little bit better.”

Defensively, the Lions picked off three passes as interceptions belonged to Jones, Henderson and Rodgers. Rodgers was carted off the field following his pick against McGregor, which kept the Lions within striking distance at 32-27. Rodgers suffered a severe sprain to his left ankle and watched the rest of the action with his foot wrapped in ice.

With Rodgers out, the Lion pass defense wasn't quite as sharp as earlier in the day.

“The play (Burnet) beat us on three times was the double move post,” Burnett said. “That's the position (Rodgers) plays and when he's out there we may be a little bit better, but other guys that were in are more than capable, they just didn't do what they were taught to do. Once they learn that they'll be fine.”

In the 27-24 win over Heritage, the Lions trailed 12-6 early but a touchdown pass from Huff to McCarty and an extra-point catch by Johnson gave Brownwood a 13-12 halftime edge. The Lions then scored the first points of the second half on another Huff to McCarty connection, while Henderson followed an interception though Brownwood could not capitalize with points. Heritage crept within 20-18, but McCarty — who hauled in nine catches in the opener – added his third touchdown for a 27-18 edge which essentially iced the game.

In the 34-19 triumph over Fredericksburg, the Lions faced a 13-6 deficit, but scoring receptions by Campos and McCarty allowed Brownwood to open a 20-13 halftime advantage. The Lions increased the lead to 27-13 on a scoring toss from Huff to Deal to begin the second half and coasted to the finish.

The rematch with McGregor saw the Lions jump out to a 13-0 lead on touchdown catches by Deal and Jones. McGregor closed the gap to 20-19 by halftime, thanks to a pick six, then took a 25-20 lead on the first possession of the second half. Trading touchdowns the rest of the way, the Lions took their final lead, 33-32, on a touchdown toss from Huff to Campos.

“I thought we played well early,” Burnett said. “We had some intensity and some enthusiasm unlike like last week when we were down, but I think a lot of that was fatigue from baseball. We played well against Heritage, played well against Fredericksburg, who beat McGregor soundly. We came back and played McGregor and made some mistakes and they wound up winning the game.”

Against Burnet, the Lions dug themselves a 13-0 hole but rebounded to grab a 20-19 lead at the break thanks to a pair of McCarty scoring receptions and one from Jones. The Lions' first possession of the second half ended with an interception returned for a touchdown — the only turnover of the contest, which came back to haunt the Lions. Down 26-20, the Lions scored three more times as Huff connected with Jones, Campos and McCarty, but Burnet also answered with three scores.

“In the championship game we started off flat again, but we were resilient and came back and were leading at the half,” Burnett said. “In the second half, just like with McGregor, we busted some assignments and weren't as disciplined as we need to be. Once we fix those little things we'll be fine.”