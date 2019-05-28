Howard Payne Yellow Jackets senior center fielder Noah Payne recently earned three additional postseason honors, including being named second-team All-American outfielder by D3baseball.com. Payne also received first-team All-West Region honors by D3baseball.com, as well as the American Baseball Coaches Association.

A total of 848 players were nominated for the 13th annual D3baseball.com All-America team. The list comprised first, second, third, fourth and honorable mention teams.

An American Southwest Conference first-team selection as well, Payne led the nation and broke the ASC record in triples in a single season with 12. He was also first in the ASC in runs scored with 50 and hit by pitches with 15; second in slugging percentage at .768 and on base percentage at .508; third in batting average at .401; fifth in total bases with 10; and sixth in RBIs with 44 and stolen bases with 18.

Payne received all-conference honors all four years playing at Howard Payne.

The Yellow Jackets captured the ASC regular season championship with a 17-4 league mark and posted a 26-16 overall record during the 2019 campaign.