Brownwood Coliseum again will be site of girls, boys basketball games at 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday

The 10th annual Big Country FCA All-Star Festival takes place June 7-8, with Brownwood again serving as host for a pair of events.

Both the girls and boys basketball games will be held at the Brownwood Coliseum on Saturday, June 8. The girls game begins at 4 p.m. with the boys concluding the doubleheader at 6 p.m.

The weekend of action kicks off Friday, June 7 with the baseball and softball games in San Angelo. Also Saturday, the volleyball game will take place in Abilene, while the football game is slated for a 7 p.m. start time at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium.

Eighteen athletes and three coaches will represent Brown County during at the event.

The lone Brown County participant in either basketball game is Brownwood’s Mallory Garcia. Cheering at the basketball games will be two Brown County representatives — Brownwood’s Jaimee Keesee and May’s Kyndi Kilgo.

The largest Brown County contingent will take part in the Myrle Greathouse FCA All-Star Football Game, where Brownwood’s Tommy Bowden and Braden Jetton, Early’s Ty Schafer, Bangs’ Justin Wilson and Zephyr’s Devin Williams will suit up for the Red Team. Former Zephyr and Blanket head coach and recently hired Mullin head coach Brent Williamson will be a member of the coaching staff, led by Sweetwater’s Ben McGehee.

Four Brown County volleyball players will compete for the South team, which is led by Early head coach Natalie Whitewood. Brownwood’s Torrey Miller, Early’s Kacee Gober and Ellie Ryan, and Zephyr’s Tori Williamson help comprise the South squad.

A trio of Brownwood Lady Lions will take part in the softball game as Chyanne Ellett, Annie Gillispie and Ayanna Clemons are members of the South team.

Representing Brown County in the baseball game are South squad members Jonathan Morales from Early and Austin Hall from Bangs.

Joining Garcia on the South squad in girls basketball will be Veribest guard Catlyn Ward, Abilene Wylie guard Abbey Henson, Wall guard Sawyer Lloyd, Abilene Cooper guard Olivia Ellington, Sonora guard Jackilyn Sykes, Jim Ned forward Jenna Moore, Reagan County guard/forward Paige Baggett, Coleman guard Damara Thomas, Wall forward Sam Rocha, Jim Ned guard Libby Tuitt, Mason forward Tessa Guice, Robert Lee post Kelby Clawson, and Huckabay post Trinity Meador.

Head coach of the South team is Jim Eubank of Veribest, while the assistant is Veronica Davis of Brady.

The North team features Gorman guard Laney Dixon, Hamlin guard/forward Addie Jeffrey, Eastland post Rhyne Skinner, Haskell forward/post Taylor Manske, Eastland guard Hailee Stacy, Hamlin guard Klaire Jeffrey, Hawley guard Hadlee Hicks, Big Spring guard/forward Kayleigh Penny, Aspermont post Kenadee Shugart, Breckenridge guard Carly Tennison, Snyder guard Nicole Martinez, Roby guard Hallie Rose Edmondson, and Haskell post C’Era Taylor.

T’Leah Eicke of Snyder will be the head coach of the North while the assistant is Diana Salinas of Comanche.

The rest of the Brownwood Coliseum cheerleaders include San Saba’s Savannah Johnson, Ballinger’s Sydney Bowman, Winters’ Abigail Killough, Baird’s Andrea Brown, Sonora’s Lane Cahill, Water Valley’s Shelby Kolls, Eldorado’s Christine Lindsey and Christoval’s Scarlett Moore.

In the boys basketball game, the assistant coach for the North squad is May’s Steve Howard, with Abilene High’s Justin Reese serving as head coach.

The North team is made up of Rule guard Chase Thompson, Abilene Cooper forward Deven Bailey, Eula guard/wing Cade Smith, Rochelle guard Braden Hughes, Cisco guard Cooper Witt, Cooper guard Benjamin Thompson, Graham guard Marc Tate, Woodson guard Hayden Atkinson, Graham forward Case Birch, Stamford guard Trace Edwards, Colorado City guard/forward Omar Boone, Eula guard/forward Matthew Booth, Forsan guard Kobe Richardson, Albany forward Ryan Hill and Aspermont post Karter Morris.

The South team features San Angelo Central guard Deveraux Minix, San Angelo Lake View guards Dylan Hart and Ahmad Daniels, Panther Creek guard Canyon Jackson, Ballinger forward/center Marcus Toliver, Sonora forward Evan Shannon, Junction forward/center Kyle Lumpkins, Mason guard/forward Tyson Keller, Dublin forward Jakob Seals, Ballinger guard/forward Cole Zentner, Wall guard/forward Colton Chitsey, Irion County guard Mo Morrow, Abilene Wylie guard Duncan Bacon, San Angelo TLCA forward Isaac Gonzales, Jim Ned forward Dylan Bryant and Wall post Zack Dusek.

The South head coach is Courtney Bliskey from Lake View and Jamal Anene from Ballinger is the assistant.

Additional information on FCA All-Star Weekend will appear in the Bulletin throughout the week.