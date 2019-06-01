Howard Payne Yellow Jacket senior center fielder Noah Payne received his second All-American honor on Thursday night as the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) released its 2019 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division III All-American roster.

As was the case earlier in the week with D3baseball.com, Payne again received a second-team nod.

Payne is just the second ABCA All-American for Howard Payne since the program was restated in 1988. The other is catcher Beck Wells, who was an ABCA first-team NAIA All-American selection in 1993.

The ABCA All-America team was first recognized in 1949 and now includes nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and high school.

Payne also received first-team All-West Region honors by D3baseball.com, as well as the American Baseball Coaches Association, in May.

An American Southwest Conference first-team selection as well, Payne led the nation and broke the ASC and HPU records for triples in a single season with 12. He was also first in the ASC in runs scored with 50 and hit by pitches with 15; second in slugging percentage at .768 and on base percentage at .508; third in batting average at .401; fifth in total bases with 10; and sixth in RBIs with 44 and stolen bases with 18.

Payne received all-conference honors all four years playing at Howard Payne.

The Yellow Jackets captured the ASC regular season championship with a 17-4 league mark and posted a 26-16 overall record during the 2019 campaign.