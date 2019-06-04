Brownwood High School graduate Matt McCrane, who spent the 2018 NFL season kicking for three different teams, will return to his hometown July 15-16 to host a kicking camp for the second year in a row — and he's bringing another former Lion standout with him.

McCrane and Jaxon Shipley will team up for a receivers camp on July 15 and a kicking camp July 16 with all proceeds benefitting The Arc of Brownwood, which is attempting to raise money for all inclusive playground equipment at Allcorn Park.

“Jana Brown, and her daughter Brighton, reached out to me and that's who we partnered with,” McCrane said on a Tuesday afternoon radio interview with KOXE. “They're building an all inclusive playground for kids and all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Allcorn Park, which is something I don't believe Brownwood has right now. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go straight to the Arc and the park.”

The cost of the camp is $20 and registration is available online at 2019ctckc.eventbrite.com. Click the tickets tab to sign up for the camp, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. The camp will be divided into three age groups — third through fifth graders, sixth through eighth graders, and ninth through 12th graders.

McCrane's first camp a year ago raised in the neighborhood of $3,000 to assist in rebuilding wind-damaged tablets at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial.

Shipley Performance holds passing clinics and receiving camps across the state, including one in Brownwood last summer.

“For me, Brownwood is a special place,” Shipley said in the same KOXE radio interview. “I didn't live my whole life there, but I lived there long enough to be welcomed as a Brownwood Lion and I think it's a special thing for anybody that's been through that program. You want to help the next generation coming through with their work ethic and with heart. “This is an opportunity for kids to come and learn some things Matt and I have done and been coached up on at a high level throughout college and the NFL. These kids may never get the opportunity to hear some of those things. At the same time, to be able to raise money for a great cause is something that Matt and I are really excited about.”

As was the case last year, additional former Lion receivers will be reuniting with Shipley in Brownwood.

“We'll have some other former Brownwood Lions who will be there as well,” Shipley said. “Luke Chastain and Cade Johnson are planning to be a part of that as well.”

McCrane was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in early May, which allowed him the opportunity to host the camp again. McCrane played for the Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2018 regular season, booting 8 of 12 field goals with a long of 47 yards, while converting all nine extra-point attempts.

“I was released a few weeks ago so I'm still job searching, but it's a crazy business,” McCrane said in regard to his future plans. “It's tough, you just have to stay persistent with it and keep at it. There's only 32 jobs in the National Football League, but I'm just a phone call away and ready to go.”

Shipley was a member of the Cardinals during the 2015 and 2016 campaigns, spending most of his time on the practice squad, but has since retired to focus on family life and his new career.

“When they released me my first son Stone was about three and a half months old and I had only seen him twice,” Shipley said. “It was really tough for me. I was missing my family a lot and at the same time I had gotten to a place where I was experiencing burn out. I had a few teams after I was released that wanted to sign me to the practice squad, but I was at a place that I was ready to move on to the next chapter in my life. I never regretted it because I was able to move back to Austin with my family and was able to tap into a passion I didn't know I had which is coaching athletes.”

More information on Shipley Performance can be found at shipleyperformance.com.