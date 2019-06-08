Trailing 63-57 midway through the second half, the North used to 24-7 run to open a double-digit advantage en route to a 90-84 victory over the South in the Big Country FCA All-Star Boys Basketball Game Saturday at the Brownwood Coliseum.

Sparked by the play of game MVP Omar Boone from Colorado City and Stamford's Trace Edwards, the North was able to create an 81-71 lead with 4:26 left in the contest. The South didn't go quietly, however, as a three-pointer by San Angelo Lake View's Ahmad Daniels with 49 seconds to go trimmed the North's lead to 85-82, but the rally ended there.

The South led 48-38 at halftime thanks to 39 percent (19 of 49) shooting, including 5 of 18 from the three-point arc. In the second half, the South hit just 24 percent (12 of 50) of its shots, but half were treys.

The North knocked down 46 percent (16 of 35) of its first-half shots and improved in the second half by sinking 49 percent (20 of 41) of its field goal attempts.

Boone finished with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds for the North squad, followed by Graham's Marc Tate with 18 points, Woodson's Hayden Atkinson with 11, Eula's Cade Smith and Edwards with seven each, Abilene Cooper's Deven Bailey with six, Cisco's Cooper Witt with five, Rule's Chase Thompson with four, Forsan's Kobe Richardson and Aspermont's Karter Morris with three apiece, and Abilene Cooper's Benjamin Thompson and Eula's Matthew Booth with two points each.

The South received 18 points from Jim Ned's Dylan Bryant, 11 from San Angelo Central's Deveraux Minix, nine each from Irion County's Mo Morrow and Daniels, seven from Ballinger's Cole Zentner, six apiece from Junction's Kyle Lumpkins and Abilene Wylie's Duncan Bacon, five from Wall's Colton Chitsey, three from Dublin's Jakob Seals and two points each from Sonora's Evan Shannon and Mason's Tyson Keller.