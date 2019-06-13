Nick Tanielu hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Round Rock Express beat the Reno Aces 9-8 on Wednesday night at Dell Diamond.

The Express erased a three-run lead by scoring four runs in the final two innings.

Taylor Jones scored the winning run after he reached base with two outs on a walk and advanced to second on a walk by Drew Ferguson. Jones scored from second on Tanielu's hit.

After Reno's John Ryan Murphy drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh, Round Rock answered by scoring three runs in the eighth to make it 8-8.

Tanielu tripled and singled three times, driving in two runs in the win. Ferguson went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Anibal Sierra and Jamie Ritchie each drove in two runs for the Express.

Ralph Garza (5-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Anthony Vasquez (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Aces, Yasmany Tomas homered and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two. Wyatt Mathisen homered and singled, driving home three runs.