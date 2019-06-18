Brownwood Lion senior-to-be A.J. McCarty announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he had verbally committed to play football for Baylor University.

“I thought I might go to a smaller DI school, I never really thought I would be in the Big 12 or the other big conferences in DI football,” McCarty said in a Tuesday night phone interview.

McCarty’s tweet read, “I would like to thank @jkbtjc_53 for investing his time in recruiting me! And I would like to thank @CoachMattRhule for offering me a chance to play at a high level at Baylor University!Also would like to thank the Baylor staff for making me feel at home! #COMMITTED #SicEm.”

“When I went down there and went on the tour, it felt like I was already part of the family,” McCarty said. “I got offered and it just felt right, it felt like home.”

According to the Baylor Bears’ 247sports.com website, McCarty — listed as a three-star recruit at 5-11, 180 pounds — was offered as a cornerback after attending a camp at Baylor on June 16.

“I haven’t really played corner that much, but I know I can play it, especially with the good coaching they have at Baylor,”said McCarty, who also received an offer from Tulsa. “I think I can go far as a cornerback.”

McCarty added that his commitment to Baylor was solid.

“If I start getting interest from other schools and they want me to visit of course I’m going to take the visit, but this is a done deal with Baylor for sure,” McCarty said.

McCarty was a first-team All-District 5-4A Division I selection at inside receiver his junior season, hauling in 57 receptions for 779 yards and six touchdowns.

As a sophomore, McCarty was tabbed the District 3-4A Division I Newcomer of the Year after catching 39 passes for 785 yards and nine touchdowns.

Through the Lions’ first three 7-on-7 qualifying tournaments of the summer, McCarty led Brownwood — which will compete in its 20th straight state tournament June 27-28 in College Station — with 50 catches and 14 touchdowns.

The 2019 Class 4A state champion in the triple jump with a personal-best distance of 47-6, McCarty stated he also intends to compete for Baylor in track and field.