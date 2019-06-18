Two Brownwood Lions and one Lady Lion recently received all-state accolades for their performance on the diamond this spring.

For the Lions, Gavon Clemons was tabbed second-team all-state second baseman and Reece Rodgers was named third-team all-state outfielder in Class 4A by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Meanwhile, Lady Lion Chyanne Ellett was a Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A all-state selection for the fourth consecutive year.

Ellett — who is bound for the University of Memphis — finished her senior season as the MVP of District 7-4A, posting a 21-4 record in the circle with a 0.76 ERA, 408 strikeouts and 54 walks in 183.2 innings pitched. Ellett struck out at least 20 batters on three occasions during the season and finished with a school record 1,243 Ks in her career.

At the plate, Ellett batted .319 and led the team with six home runs and 36 RBI.

Clemons — who is headed to the New Mexico Military Institute — was named the District 7-4A MVP as he hit .356 on the season with two home runs, 30 RBI and 12 doubles — all team-highs. On the mound, Clemons posted 2.38 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 18 walks, allowing 14 earned runs in 41.2 innings.

Rodgers — who will be entering his senior season as a Lion — was a first-team all-district center fielder who batted .463 with one home run, 12 RBI, a pair of doubles, 26 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.