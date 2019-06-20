The Brownwood-Brenham pipeline remains strong as former Cubs assistant Brian Harris has been hired as the new head baseball coach for the Lions.

Since his graduation from Tarleton State University in 1999, where he played baseball two seasons, Harris has worked as an assistant in the storied Brenham baseball program under head coaches Jim Long and Lanny Williams.

“I got a call a couple of weeks ago that said the job was open,” Harris said during Thursday's final day of Lions baseball camp at Morris Southall Field. “My family and I couldn't be more excited. What a great opportunity to join a community with a such a great, rich tradition in everything. I met with everyone here and everyone's been so nice and generous and accepting. We're not quite moved in yet, but we can't wait to be.”

The 2019-20 high school baseball season will mark Harris' first as a varsity head coach.

“Right out of college I was hired in Brenham by Glen West and Tim Oehrlein, both Brownwood guys, and I stayed in Brenham for 20 years,” Harris said. “I did have a few opportunities over the last few years to move on and move up, but I knew my kids were going to be coached well and be taught well and that was more important to me than moving on to a head job somewhere. Now my children are a little older and I still feel like I have something to offer as an educator and a coach so we decided to move to Brownwood and be a part of this community.”

As for the allure of Brownwood after spending two decades in Brenham, Harris said, “As an educator and a coach, I have a passion to work with young people. I was fortunate enough in Brenham to work with a lot of great educators and a lot of great coaches and I gained a lot of experience. From that, I felt it in my heart that I could take that experience somewhere else and serve another community and another athletic program. Brownwood has given me that opportunity and there's good people here and I'm drawn to good people. I have children myself so I understand the importance of giving kids the right attention and building their confidence and making them feel like they can do anything. I feel strongly about that and that's how I feel about Brownwood. Coach (Sammy) Burnett, Coach (Brett) Mouser, I've known them for quite a while. I know they're good men and I know if they're here they're working for good people, too. So that was a big strong selling point to bring me to Brownwood.”

In regard to his stint at Brenham preparing him for his new job, Harris said, “Brenham's baseball tradition is like nothing else I've seen around the state of Texas. You can talk to just about anyone who is a baseball person and they've heard of Brenham and they know the rich tradition there. There's several Major Leaguers that came out of Brenham and I was fortunate enough to be a part of some of their careers They've made the playoffs the last 35 years in a row, countless district championships, seven state championships, the tradition runs really deep and it's a very, very strong baseball community. I was very fortunate and honored to be a part of it for as long as I was.”

Harris replaces Blandon Hancock, who took the head coaching job in Whitney after three seasons with the Lions. Brownwood is coming off its first district championship since 2011 and advanced to the the third round of playoffs.

“I know Coach Hancock is a good coach and he did a really good job with this program,” Harris said. “I've heard nothing but great things about him and what he established here in Brownwood. My job and my goal is to continue and build off of what he started. My philosophy in Brenham, and I'm bringing it to Brownwood, is to leave it better than you found it. (Hancock) set a high mark, it's a lofty goal but it's my goal to leave the program in better shape than I found it and I'm looking forward to it.”

Harris and his wife LeAnn, who will also work for the Brownwood ISD, are natives of De Leon and will celebrate their 24th anniversary in July. The couple have three children — Shaelyn, who plays softball at UT-Tyler; Landon, a senior who will play football and baseball in Brownwood; and Ashlyn, a sophomore volleyball and softball player.