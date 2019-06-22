The special commemorative edition of Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine, with enhanced coverage of the Brownwood Lions including a cover photo, is now available.

The Lions Mother's Club is selling the commemorative editions for $25 as a fundraiser, and copies can be picked up at a variety of locations throughout town. For more information on how to obtain a copy, visit the Brownwood Lions Spirit Page on Facebook.

Along with the cover photo, the magazine asks “seven burning questions” of Brownwood head coach Sammy Burnett, who embarks on his second season in charge of the Lions. A complete varsity roster, as well as the 2019 varsity, junior varsity and freshman schedules are included as well.

The publication, often referred to as the “Bible of Texas Football,” contains more than 400 pages of professional, college and high school football previews — with more than 1,400 prep programs featured this season.

The Lions, coming off a 4-6 campaign and fourth-place finish in District 5-4A Division I a year ago, will be competing in the league for the second season in a row. Reigning state champion Waco La Vega (14-2, 4-0) is the preseason favorite to repeat not only as district champ, but state champ as well.

Stephenville (7-4, 3-1), ranked No. 20 in 4A Division I, is tabbed to finish second in 5-4A Division I followed by No. 25 China Spring (6-6, 1-3) in third place and the Lions (4-6, 1-3) in fourth place, securing the final postseason berth. Gatesville (3-7, 1-3) is projected to finish fifth and miss the playoffs.

Brownwood returns 16 lettermen, including five offensive and five defensive starters, from last year's squad with 22 lettermen lost to graduation.

The Lions' first scrimmage is Aug. 17 at home against 4A Division I No. 4 Liberty Hill, and the season opener is Aug. 30 at Class 3A Division I No. 6 Brock.

As for the rest of Brown County, the Early Longhorns (4-6, 0-5) are picked to come in sixth in District 3-3A Division I behind No. 13 Wall (9-3, 5-0), No. 22 Eastland (9-4, 3-2), Jim Ned (9-3, 4-1), Breckenridge (4-7, 2-3) and Clyde (3-7, 1-4). The Longhorns, seeking their first playoff appearance since 2008, return 13 of 27 lettermen from last year's squad.

In District 4-3A Division II, the Bangs Dragons are expected to place fifth in the eight-team league, just missing their first postseason berth since 2014. The Dragons (3-7, 3-4) — who bring back eight offensive and seven defensive starters — are picked behind No. 9 Cisco (9-1, 7-0), Ballinger (7-4, 5-2), Anson (5-6, 5-2) and Merkel (5-6, 5-2) and ahead of Grape Creek (3-7, 2-5), Coleman (2-8, 1-6) and San Angelo TLCA (1-9, 0-7).

In the six-man ranks, the Zephyr Bulldogs (6-4, 1-2) are the District 15-A Division I favorites despite missing the playoffs last year, while Evant (7-4, 2-1), Jonesboro (6-5, 2-1) and Lometa (3-7, 1-2) round out the league selections.

Zephyr's Mason Rogers is the district's preseason offensive player of the year, according to the magazine.

The May Tigers (8-4, 3-0) are tabbed to finish second in District 14-A Division I behind Gorman (8-5, 2-1), but finish ahead of Santa Anna (3-7, 1-2) and Lingleville (0-9, 0-3) to keep their string of postseason appearances alive.

May's Isidro Salinas was picked as the district's preseason defensive player of the year.

In Division II, the Blanket Tigers (11-1, 4-0) are ranked No. 10 in the state and the District 15 favorite, with the Brookesmith Mustangs (6-4, 3-1) expected to finish as the runner-up. The rest of the district predictions feature Sidney (7-3, 2-2) in third place followed by Mullin (3-7, 1-3) and Rising Star (0-9, 0-4).

Blanket's Logan Wheeler has been selected the district's preseason offensive player of the year.

Outside the Brown County, Richland Springs (11-2, 4-0) is ranked No. 3 in Class A Division II and the favorite to capture the District 16 crown; reigning state semifinalist San Saba (14-1, 5-0) is ranked No. 4 in Class 2A Division I and expected to repeat as the District 7 champion; Comanche (9-4, 5-0) is anticipated to finish second behind Jacksboro in District 6-3A Division II; and Goldthwaite (1-9, 0-5) is tabbed to come in sixth in the District 7-2A Division I race.