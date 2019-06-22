Brownwood High School 2018 graduate Kyra Young was one of 47 Texas Tech freshman named to its Academic All-Rookie Team this past week.

Young joined fellow track and field student-athletes Kaitlyn Irving, Binta Ka, Ashton Moon, Lexye Price, Ryleigh Redding, Jack Scarborough, Robert Teer Jr., Allyn Tyer, Cole Whatley, and Sydney White on the list.

Young ran cross country, indoor track and outdoor track her freshman year for Texas Tech while also maintaining a GPA high enough for the Dean's list.

At Brownwood High, Young was a three-time state qualifier in the 800 meters, a one-time state qualifier in the 1600 meters and 4x400 relay, and a two-time state qualifier in cross country.

Young is a third generation Red Raider following her grandparents Joe and Nancy Young (TTU' 66) and parents Mark and Joanna Young (TTU '92). Her brother, Kalin Young, will graduate from Texas Tech in December of this year.

Young is majoring in Supply Chain Management.