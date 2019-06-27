Brownwood faces LaFeria in opener of 32-team championship bracket

COLLEGE STATION — The Brownwood Lions posted a 2-1 record in Pool E action at the 7-on-7 Division II state tournament at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex Thursday, finishing in a three-way tie for first place and locking up a No. 2 seed in Friday’s 32-team, single-elimination championship bracket.

The Lions — making their 20th consecutive 7-on-7 state appearance — began the day with victories over Pleasanton and Stafford, but were upended by Waxahachie Life in the pool play finale, which created the three-way tie.

Based on points scored in pool play, the Lions came in second and will face Pool A third seed LaFeria at 9 a.m. Friday as they hope to march to a second 7-on-7 state title, and first since 2010.

A two-and-a-half hour weather delay following the first round of pool play resulted in the final two games being reduced to 30 minutes — two 15-minute halves with no halftime.

Brownwood rolled to a 34-26 victory over Pleasanton in the opener, as quarterback Drew Huff threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers.

Brownwood opened a 20-6 halftime cushion as Huff connected with Khyren Deal, Zach Strong and Reece Rodgers on scoring tosses before intermission. In the second half, Huff tacked on touchdown passes to Damion Jones and A.J. McCarty.

Defensively, Rowdee Gregory picked off a pass on Pleasanton’s first possession of the contest.

Following the thunderstorms, the Lions chalked up a 27-13 triumph over Stafford in abbreviated action.

Again the Lions built a 20-6 halftime advantage as Huff tossed three more touchdowns to Deal, Rodgers and Dane Johnson. The Lions recorded an additional touchdown in the second half, hauled in by McCarty — who verbally committed to Baylor last week.

Information on Brownwood’s 26-16 loss to Waxahachie Life was not available.

In other Pool E action, Stafford edged Waxahachie Life, 20-19; Life knocked off Pleasanton, 34-27; and Stafford upended Pleasanton, 27-26.