EARLY — The Early Bucks climbed out of a six-run hole to defeat the Brownwood Red Sox, 12-11, in the opening round of the TTAB 10U District 5 tournament at the Early City Park Monday night.

After spotting the Red Sox the first six runs, the Bucks closed to within 6-3 before tallying seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to grab the lead. Down 10-6, the Red Sox answered with four runs in the top of the fifth to draw even at 10.

In the top of the sixth, the Red Sox regained an 11-10 edge, but the Bucks responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to snatch the victory.

With the win, the Bucks move on to face the Bangs Mudcats — 16-1 winners over the Early Twins Monday — at 6 p.m. Tuesday in winners bracket action. The Red Sox, meanwhile, will attempt to stave off elimination at 8 p.m. Tuesday against the Early Twins.

In the Bucks' decisive sixth-inning, five consecutive walks led to the winning runs. With one out, Ethan Prochaska, Carter Massey and Lawson Barron drew free passes to fill the sacks. A walk by Kaden Burleson plated Prochaska with the tying run, while Spencer Marwitz's walk allowed Massey to score the winning run.

Down 6-3 in the fourth, the Bucks sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning. Kaden Burleson reached on an infield single, Marwitz reached on an error and Ivan Rodriguez walked to load the bases. With two outs, a string of walks and hit batters followed as Ty Perry, Kendal Burleson, Proschaska, Massey, Barron, Kaden Burleson and Marwitz all reached to drive in runs.

The Red Sox drew even at 10 in the fifth as Keshawn White singled, Ian Garza walked and Wyatt Wolf reached on catcher's interference to load the bases. With two outs, Bryson Wright drew a bases-loaded walk to close the gap to 10-7, then Richard Sweaney followed with a three-RBI triple to right field, knotting the score at 10.

In the sixth, the Red Sox regained an 11-10 lead when Blaine Stegemoller led off with a single and scored on Hayden Brumbelow's one-out RBI single up the middle.

The Red Sox scored three runs each in the first and second innings to build an early 6-0 edge. In the first inning, Dylan Current singled home Jackson Clark, who also reached on a base hit, while Wright, who walked, and Current came home on passed balls. In the second, consecutive bases-loaded walks by Sweaney, Current and Stegemoller brought home Wolf, Clark and Wright.

The Bucks scored their first two runs in the second as a two-out, two-RBI single to center field by Rodriguez brought home Barron and Massey.

In the third, the Bucks crept within 6-3 as Perry led off with a bunt single and scored on Massey's two-out base hit to center field.