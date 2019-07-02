EARLY — The Brownwood Nationals used a nine-run third inning to distance themselves from the Bangs Legends en route to a 13-6 victory in TTAB 10U District 5 tournament action at the Early City Park Monday.

With the victory, the Nationals will face the Coleman Bluecats, who had a first-round bye, in winners bracket action at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Legends will attempt to keep their season alive in elimination action at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Tuesday's Bangs Mudcats-Early Bucks loser.

Tied at 1 in the third inning, the Nationals' Sheriff Jones reached on an infield single, Makaio Hansen walked and Anthony Casteneda followed with the go-ahead two-RBI single to center field. Kaeden Leach followed with an RBI double, then Riggs Gray drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk and Rory McNeese delivered a two-RBI triple to left field. Karl Franqui and and Logan Jackson later walked and scored, while Jones chipped in an RBI ground out before the frame ended.

The Legends closed the gap to 10-4 in the bottom of the third as Mason Barnum walked, Caiden Orosco was hit by a pitch and Brennan Mendieta drew a free pass to load the bases. Jaydon Maldonado was then plunked to plate a run, Abel Sliger drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI and Carbyn Musick followed with an RBI fielder's choice.

The Nationals pushed the lead to 12-4 in the fourth as Casteneda led off with a triple and scored on Leach's RBI's single. Later, Braiden Brown, who reached on a fielder's choice, scored on an Gray's RBI infield single.

In the fifth, the Nationals tacked on their final run as Franqui led off with a double and scored on Jones' RBI ground out.

The Legends added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to reduce the final deficit to seven runs as Orosco reached on a dropped pop up and scored on an RBI double by Mendieta, who later came home following a wild pitch.

The Nationals grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Casteneda tripled and scored on a passed ball.

The Legends knotted the score at 1 in the bottom of the first as Jonathan Edmisten, running after Maldonado drew a walk, scored after advancing to second base on a passed ball, coupled with a pair of additional throwing errors by the Nationals.