The Brownwood Giants escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the sixth inning, then scored the decisive run in the bottom of the frame to remain undefeated in TTAB 12U District 4 tournament action with a 6-5 triumph over the May Tigers Tuesday night at the Massey Sports Complex.

With the win, the Giants earned a spot in Wednesday’s 8 p.m. championship game against either May or the Brownwood Mariners, who square off at 6 p.m. The Mariners stayed alive by defeating the Goldthwaite Eagles, 18-1, and the Stephenville Padres, 15-5, Tuesday.

With two outs in the top of the sixth inning, May’s Kayden Psencik singled into right field, J.D. White reached on a misplayed pop up and Lane Goodson drew a walk to load the bases. But Brownwood relief pitcher Dario Rodriguez recorded the final out before allowing May to regain the lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Brownwood’s Martin Nava singled down the first base line, then Grant Gray and Antonio Ybarra reached on consecutive walks to load the bases with no outs. Gavin Brandstetter then stepped to the plate and slashed a walk-off RBI single to the gap in left-center field that scored Nava with the decisive run.

The Giants broke a 1-all tie in the bottom of the third as an RBI double by Brandstetter and an RBI single from Robbie Robinson ignited Brownwood’s surge.

The Tigers answered with a four-spot in the top of the fourth to snatch a 5-4 advantage. Consecutive singles by Braden Steele, Ben Harrell, and Wyatt Hardy loaded the bases, with Steele scoring on a wild pitch. An RBI ground out from Bryson Shirk closed the gap to 4-3 then White delivered a two-out, two-RBI double to left-center field.

Brownwood knotted the score at 5 in the bottom of the fourth as Cameron Aultman reached base to start the frame and scored on a two-out RBI infield single by Brandstetter.

May struck first in the top of the first inning as Steele scored from third on an RBI ground out by Goodson, but Brownwood answered in the bottom of the frame as Lance Moss scored on a passed ball after reaching on an infield single to begin the inning.