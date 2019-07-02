BANGS — The Bangs River Bandits remained in the winners bracket of the TTAB 8U Machine Pitch District 3 tournament by thumping the Bangs Legends, 21-2, Tuesday at the Bangs Event Center.

The River Bandits scored the maximum seven runs in each of their three trips to the plate, while limiting the Legends to single runs in the third and fourth innings.

With the win, the River Bandits will clash with the Brownwood Pirates — 18-11 winners over the Coleman Yankees Tuesday — at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the right to advance to Thursday’s 11 a.m. tournament championship game.

During the River Bandits’ seven-run first inning, Jace Valdez singled, Ryder Duncan reached on a dropped pop up and Easton LaBruyere hit his first home run, a three-run round-tripper. Andrew Fagan then singled, Cody Traweek reached on an infield hit and Ezra House followed with a two-RBI triple. Later, Ryder LaBruyere picked up an RBI on a single to left field and Wyatt Geron drove in the final run of the frame with an infield hit.

The River Bandits opened a 14-0 lead in the second as Valdez led off with a double and Duncan followed with an RBI hit. Easton LaBruyere singled in front of a two-RBI double by Fagan, which was trailed by an RBI single from Traweek. House later singled and Jacob Wilson was able to plate two runners on a ground out. Geron later doubled and scored on an RBI single by Duncan.

The final seven runs for the River Bandits in the third were the result of a leadoff home run by Easton LaBruyere, a double from Fagan, an infield hit by Traweek, a three-run homer by Emmanuel Carrillo, singles by Marion Geron and Valdez and a home run from Duncan.

For the Legends, DaShawny Orosco reached on an infield single and scored when Ladon Klutts reached on a high throw in the third inning. Then, in the fourth, Carson Hardin led off with a double off the third base bag and scored on an RBI ground out by Cason Miller.

The Legends were forced to play with just eight players as pitcher Jacob Edmisten left the game in the bottom of the first inning after a pop up hit him in the face.