The Brownwood Padres put 36 runs on the scoreboard over two games Wednesday night to first secure a spot in the TTAB 14U District 3 championship game, then force a second title tilt.

The Padres pummeled the Brady Bulldogs, 14-4, in five innings in their first game of the day at the Massey Sports Complex and followed with a 22-11 drubbing of Comanche — which defeated Brownwood, 7-4, earlier in tournament action — in the championship game.

The “if needed” game in the double elimination event to determine which team advances to the TTAB 14U state tournament in Axtell will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday.

In the championship game-qualifying victory over Brady, the Padres led 7-4 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning where Brownwood erupted for seven runs to enforce the 10-run mercy rule.

With one out in the Brownwood fifth, Taylor Bessent doubled to left-center field and Jordan Leach followed with an RBI triple. An RBI ground out by Ethan Ethridge plated Leach, making the score 9-4 in favor of the Padres.

Case Markham then reached on a single and was later balked home, while Seth Crawford and Owen Huntsinger walked in succession. Atticus Porter followed with a three-run inside-the-park home run that increased the Padres' advantage to 13-4.

Ryland Gentry then singled up the middle and Caleb McCullough reached on an error in left field that allowed Gentry to come home with the game-ending run.

Scoreless after one inning, the Padres took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. McCullough led off with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. Bessent then singled and later came home on Leach's RBI single to right field.

Brady drew even at 2 in the top of the third as Joseph Garza singled to start the frame and scored on Hayden Baronet's two-out RBI single to center field. Baronet later stole third base and an errant throw to bag allowed him to trot home with the tying run.

The Padres seized control of the contest with five runs in the bottom of the third. Huntsinger singled, Porter walked and Gentry delivered an RBI single into shallow center field that plated Huntsinger. McCullough then belted a three-run homer over the left-center field fence, boosting the lead to 6-2. Later in the frame, Bessent reached on a base hit up the middle and scored when Ethridge got on base courtesy of a two-out throwing miscue.

Down 7-2, Brady tacked on its final two runs in the top of the fifth as John David Ibarra-Carson tripled with one out and scored on Noah Barron's RBI double. Barron then came home when Isiah Tarr reached on a two-out error.

For the Padres, Porter, Bessent and Ethridge saw time on the mound in the winning effort.