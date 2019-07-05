EARLY - Aided by 17 walks and a hit batter, the Coleman Bluecats tallied the first 12 runs en route to a 13-3 victory over the Brownwood Nationals Friday night in the TTAB 10U District 5 championship game at the Early City Park.

With the win, Coleman is bound for the TTAB 10U Tight Base state tournament in Groesbeck beginning Monday, July 15.

Coleman struck for six runs in both the first and second innings and added its final run in the bottom of the fourth to enforce the 10-run mercy rule.

On the mound, Coleman's Hunter Edington struck out 11 batters and did not allow a run over the first three innings.

The Bluecats' six-run first inning featured a leadoff single by Brady Elder, then Chantz Adams singled home Elder and also came home after a couple of errors on the play as well. Edington was then hit by a pitch and Jayden Smith and Townes Fullbright walked to the load the bases. Kash Morgan's two-RBI double down the right field line plated Edington and Smith, while Elder later contributed a two-RBI single to left field that brought home Fullbright and Morgan.

Coleman added six more runs in the second as Adams, Edington and Smith walked in succession to load the bases. Fullbright and Brayden Torres then followed with bases-loaded walks to drive in a pair of runs. Smith later scored on a passed ball during Morgan's at-bat, while Torres and Aiden Mayes - who walked - came home following errant throws back to the pitcher.

Neither team scored in the third inning, and Brownwood mustered its only runs in the top of the fourth. With one out, Anthony Castaneda was hit by a pitch and Kaeden Leach followed with an RBI single past third base. After Braiden Brown reached on an infield single, Rory McNeese delivered a two-RBI triple to left field.

Leading 12-3, the Bluecats picked up the run they needed in the bottom of the fourth to end the game early. With one out, Kyle Chambers, Adams, Edington and Smith walked in order to produce the run.