A week after being released by the Texas Rangers, Brownwood High School graduate Shelby Miller has found a professional new home.

According to multiple media outlets, Miller signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday after officially being released by the Rangers on July 4.

Miller becomes the second Rangers pitcher to sign with the Brewers. Drew Smyly, who like Miller also underwent Tommy John surgery, agreed to a minor-league contract with Milwaukee on July 1.

The Rangers reportedly had some mutual interest in Miller staying with the organization with Triple A Nashville after designating him for assignment on July 1, but Miller opted for Milwaukee instead after having checked out the landscape upon becoming a free agent after the season.

Milwaukee comes out of the All-Star break at 47-44, a half-game behind the Chicago Cubs (47-43) in the National League Central race. The Brewers' pitching staff owns a 4.61 ERA, which ranks 18th in the MLB.

Miller, who signed a $2 million contract to be a starting pitcher with the Rangers in January — with potential bonuses pushing the contract to $5 million — was moved to the bullpen after eight shaky starts.

During his time with the Rangers, Miller posted a 1-3 record with an 8.59 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 29 walks, 58 hits allowed and eight home runs surrendered over 44 innings — eight starts and 11 relief appearances.

In Miller is called up to the big league roster, the Brewers will be the fifth Major League team of his career, which began in 2013.

Miller, who was the 19th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2013, posting a career-best 15-9 record with a 3.06 ERA in 31 starts, with 169 strikeouts and 57 walks. The Cardinals went on to advance to the 2013 World Series, where they fell to the Boston Red Sox.

Miller was later traded to the Atlanta Braves, where in 2015 he appeared in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. He finished with just a 6-17 record, but tallied a 3.02 ERA, 171 strikeouts and 73 walks as the Braves ranked 13th out of 15 National League teams in runs scored, and provided just 2.65 runs per start for Miller.

The Braves then dealt Miller to the Diamondbacks in 2016 where he struggled and was sent back to the minors before being called back up to the big league.

Miller appeared to be regaining his old form in 2017 as after four starts he was 2-2 with a 4.09 ERA. But on April 29 Miller’s season ended due to a UCL tear and strained tendon, which led to Tommy John surgery.

Since his 2015 All-Star season, Miller has made just 36 starts in three-plus years. In the past two seasons prior to joining the Rangers, Miller appeared in just nine games with a 2-6 record, a 6.87 ERA, 39 strikeouts and 20 walks in 38 innings pitched.

For his MLB career, Miller owns a 38-56 record, a 4.11 ERA, and 622 strikeouts and 298 walks in 758.1 innings. He has appeared in 150 games, with 132 starts, and allowed 733 hits including 83 home runs.

Among his career highlights, on May 11, 2013, Miller allowed a leadoff single to Eric Young Jr. then retired the next 27 batters in order, 13 by strikeout, in a 3-0 Cardinals’ victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Miller hurled the second one-hitter of his career while with the Braves, a 6-0 victory at Miami on May 17, 2015. Miller owned a no-hitter for 8 2/3 innings before Marlin Justin Bour singled to center field with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

At Brownwood High School, Miller was named the 2009 Gatorade Texas High School Baseball Player of the Year. In his senior season as a Lion, Miller posted a 10-2 record on the mound with a 2.00 ERA and 153 strikeouts, 39 walks, 38 hits and 22 runs allowed in 77 innings. At the plate, he batted .430 with five home runs and 37 RBIs.