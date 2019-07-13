Texas Teenage Baseball state tournaments take place in 10 locations beginning Monday, with Brownwood’s Massey Sports Complex welcoming the 8U Machine Pitch event.

The Brownwood Indians and Brownwood Cubs are serving as hosts of the 11-team tournament and will be joined by the District 3 champion Early Twins, District 4 champion Comanche Indians, the Edgewood Dirtbags and Lone Oak Bowman out of District 2, Groesbeck Pringle out of District 5, Buffalo McVeay out of District 6, the Van Vandals out of District 7, and District 8’s Gatesville B&K Heat and Air and Gatesville Attic Breeze.

Other tournaments involving Brown County teams include the 12U Open Base tournament in Whitehouse, where the District 4 champion Brownwood Giants are among the 12-team field. Also qualifying were the Whitehouse Red Sox, Rusk Eagles, Kerens Bobcats, Frankston Astros, Ballinger Braves, Mart Dieterich, Leon Rohrer, Chandler Hustle, Academy Slam, Belton Braves and Cameron Yankees.

The nine-team 14U tournament in Axtell will include the District 3 champion Brownwood Padres as well as the Rusk Eagles, Groesbeck Cowey, Mexia Craig, Hillsboro Lewis, Chandler Warriors, Temple Longhorns, Crawford Chambers and Academy A’s.

The Coleman Bluecats, who won the 10U Tight Base District 5 tournament in Early, will compete in the 13-team state event at Groesbeck. Other teams in the field include the Chandler Horned Frogs, Axtell Leathers, Hubbard Weatherby, Mart Medlock, Grand Saline Cubs, Rusk Rangers, Stephenville Pirates, Whitney Infante, Buffalo Kennedy, Killeen Yankees, Gatesville Messenger and Cameron Yankees.

The next closest tournament to Brown County is the 10-team 12U Tight Base tournament in Comanche. The field will feature the Comanche Indians, Hamilton, Dublin Rangers, De Leon Stixx, Killeen Trojans, Killeen Rangers, Killeen Astros, Presidio Yankees, Colorado City Rangers and Sweetwater Spartans.

Other tournaments around the state include the 6U T-Ball in Mineola, 8U Coach Pitch in Temple, 9U in Colorado City, 10U Open Base in Belton, and 15U in Franklin. The TTAB High School Eligible Boys tournament will take place July 25-28 in Buffalo.