The Brownwood Cubs lasted just two games at the TTAB 8U Machine Pitch state tournament at the Massey Sports Complex, dropping their opener to the Lone Oak Buffaloes, 8-5, Monday night after drawing a first-round bye. Then, on Tuesday, the Cubs were on the short end of a 23-2 elimination bracket loss to the Van Vandals.

In Monday's outing, Lone Oak scored all eight runs over the first two innings — three in the first and five in the second. After mustering just one run over the initial four innings, the Cubs scratched across two runs each in the fifth and sixth frames before the rally was quashed.

In the bottom of the first inning, Lone Oak's Gage Bowman and Case Gibson singled in succession to begin the frame and both scored on a two-RBI double by Colt Bowman. Later in the inning, Matt Louck's RBI ground out brought home Colt Bowman.

The Cubs cut the deficit to 3-1 in the top of the second as Xxis Woodberry started the inning with a triple to right-center field and scored on an RBI ground out by Kade Christiansen.

The Buffaloes stretched their lead to 8-1 in the bottom of the second as Lane Westbrook led off with a base hit and came home on Gage Bowman's RBI triple. Trace Cummings later singled in Gage Bowman for a 5-1 edge. An RBI double by Jax Tambourine drove in Colt Bowman, who reached on a fielder's choice, while Keigan Womack reached on a two-out miscue that allowed both Tambourine and Loucks, who singled, to cross the plate.

Brownwood trimmed the deficit to 8-3 in the fifth as Cutler Clark led off with a single and later scored on an RBI ground out by Peyton Mitchell. Aaron Hernandez then doubled with one out and Woodberry immediately followed with an RBI double.

In the Cubs' final at-bat, Marcus Castillo singled with one out and came home on Clark's two-out RBI double. Mitchell followed with an RBI double of his own prior to the final out being recorded.

•••

TTAB STATE TOURNAMENT

8U MACHINE PITCH

AT MASSEY SPORTS COMPLEX

(DOUBLE ELIMINATION)

Game 1: Groesbeck Big G’s 20, Van Vandals 16

Game 2: Lone Oak Buffaloes 7, Early Twins 3

Game 3: Buffalo Bison 18, Comanche Indians 8

Game 4: Edgewood Dirtbags 16, Brownwood Indians 15

Game 5: Groesbeck Big G’s 29, Gatesville Rangers 21

Game 6: Lone Oak Buffaloes 8, Brownwood Cubs 5

Game 7: Buffalo Bison 23, Gatesville Attic Breeze 2

Game 8: Brownwood Indians 22, Early Twins 21

Game 9: Comanche Indians 21, Gatesville Rangers 6

Game 10: Van Vandals 23, Brownwood Cubs 2

Game 11: Comanche Indians 20, Brownwood Indians 22

Game 12: Van Vandals 23, Gatesville Attic Breeze 11

Game 13: Groesbeck Big G’s 16, Edgewood Dirtbags 9

Game 14: Buffalo Bison 27, Lone Oak Buffaloes 5

Game 15: Van Vandals vs. Edgewood Dirtbags, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Field 4

Game 16: Comanche Indians vs. Lone Oak Buffaloes, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Field 3

Game 17: Groesbeck Big G’s vs. Buffalo Bison, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Field 1

Game 18: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Field 4

Game 19: Game 18 winner vs. Game 17 loser, 6 p.m. Thursday, Field 4

Game 20 (CHAMPIONSHIP): Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 8 p.m. Thursday, Field 4

Game 21 (IF NEEDED): Game 20 winner vs. Game 20 loser, 11 a.m. Thursday, Field 1