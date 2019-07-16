The Brownwood Indians were the last team standing from Brown County on the second night of the TTAB 8U Machine Pitch state tournament at the Massey Sports Complex — but were unable to reach the third day.

After dropping their tournament opener, 16-15, in a nail-biter to the Edgewood Dirtbags Monday night, the Indians rallied from nine runs down to record a 22-21 walk-off victory over the Early Twins Tuesday for the only tournament victory by a Brown County squad. Brownwood later battled the Comanche Indians in another elimination contest Tuesday night, where Comanche picked up the 30-22 victory to advance Wednesday action.

In Brownwood’s victory over Early, the Indians scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the win. Kinsler Doremus led off with an infield single to third base, but was erased on Easton Followwell’s fielder’s choice. A double by Jaxon Mouser moved Followwell to third base, where he tagged and scored following a line drive that resulted in the second Brownwood out. With Mouser still on second base and two outs, Landry Ross delivered an RBI single to center field that scored the decisive run.

The Indians never led until taking a 20-17 advantage in the bottom of the fifth inning. Early was in front 17-13 in the top of the fifth, but was unable to add to its lead, while Brownwood answered with the maximum seven runs in the bottom of the frame.

Doremus led off the bottom of the fifth with a single for Brownwood, then Followwell followed with a two-run home run to right field. Still down 17-15 with two outs, Ross extended the inning with a single and Judah Hamilton, Ethan Musick and Wyatt Willson followed with consecutive RBI base hits. An error after Zaylon Sotelo reached on a single allowed another run to score, and Leeland Hamilton singled home Sawyer Finch, running for Willson, with the last run of the frame.

Early regained a 21-20 edge in the top of the sixth as Oren McMillian and Tavin Seaman singled in succession ahead of RBI base hits from Braxden Moya and Caiden Vargas, which closed the gap to 20-19. Anson Kilgore then came through with a two-out RBI single to right field to give the lead back to the Twins.

The Twins scored five runs in the top of the first inning and maintained the momentum much of the night. Three straight RBI singles from Moya, Vargas and Kilgore resulted in Early’s first three runs, then Maddox Stockman added a two-RBI double.

Brownwood closed the gap to 5-2 in the bottom of the first as Mouser and Ross both singled and came home on a two-RBI single by Judah Hamilton.

Early padded its cushion to 11-2 in the top of the second as McMillian led off with a home run to center field. Vargas added an RBI single, Kilgore contributed an RBI double and Stockman drove in a pair with a base hit during the inning.

Brownwood answered with seven runs in the bottom of the second inning — five coming after a two-out fielding miscue — to cut the deficit to 11-9. Sotelo homered down the right field line to start the frame while Harris, Musick and Willson chipped in RBI singles and Ross plated two runs with a single to the outfield.

The Twins pushed the lead to 13-9 in the top of the third on a two-out RBI single by Kilgore that scored Moya, who singled, and Vargas, who reached on a fielder’s choice.

The Indians knotted the score at 13 in the bottom of the third as Leeland Hamilton singled to start the inning and Doremus followed with a two-run home run down the right field line. Followwell then singled ahead of an RBI triple by Mouser, while Deacon Zamora’s RBI ground out drove in Mouser with the tying run.

The Twins regained a 17-13 lead in the top of the fourth on an RBI double by McMillian that scored Liam Strickland after a one-out base hit; an RBI single by Seaman; an RBI triple by Moya; and an RBI ground out by Vargas. But Early’s inability to score in the top of the fifth, after keeping the Indians off the board in the bottom of the fourth, proved costly.

Early slipped into the elimination bracket with a 7-3 loss to the Lone Oak Buffaloes in its first outing Monday.

The Indians were nipped by Edgewood, 16-15, in their initial outing Monday.

Both teams scored the maximum seven runs in the first inning and through three frames the score was knotted at 12, but defense took over down the stretch.

Trailing 15-14 in the top of the sixth and final inning, Edgewood regained the lead as Paci Butler led off with a single and scored on Caden Morris’ RBI base hit to left field. Then, with two outs, Carter Pryor’s RBI single scored Morris with the decisive run.

Brownwood’s Musick led off with a single in the bottom of the sixth and Leeland Hamilton followed with a one-out base hit. But Sotelo lined out to Edgewood second baseman Gus Fucaloro, who made a lunging catch, and Hamilton was doubled up at first base as the Indians’ rally came to an abrupt halt.

Edgewood raced out to a 7-0 lead in the top of the first as Riley Reed, Kason Simmons, Butler and Max Gary singled in succession, then Morris followed with an RBI ground out to make the score 3-0. Gary scored due to Brownwood errors, while Russ Davis added an RBI single and Reed chipped in a two-RBI double to round out the scoring.

The Indians answered with their own seven-spot as Followwell, Mouser and Harris all reached to load the bases with no outs, then Ross and Judah Hamilton came through with back-to-back two-RBI doubles. Still down 7-4, Musick singled home Ross while Doremus’ two-RBI double brought home Leeland Hamilton, who singled, and Sotelo, who reached on a fielder’s choice, to even the score.

Edgewood regained a 10-7 lead in the top of the second as Simmons and Butler singled and were driven in Gary. Later, Morris hit a solo home run to deep center field.

Brownwood fired back with five runs in the bottom of the second to grab its first lead, 12-10. With one out, Mouser, Harris and Ross all singled to fill the sacks. Later in the frame, Judah Hamilton, Musick and Sotelo all picked up RBIs with base hits.

The Dirtbags drew even at 12 in the top of the third as Simmons tripled home Reed, who led off with a single, and Butler singled in Simmons. The Indians were then retired in order in the bottom of the frame.

Edgewood snatched a 13-12 lead in the top of the fourth as Reed doubled with one out and Simmons followed with an RBI double.

The Indians again surged in front, 15-13, in the bottom of the fourth as Ross led off with a double and scored on Musick’s RBI single. Lee Gongora and Leeland Hamilton followed with infield hits, then Sotelo and Doremus drove in runs with a single and a fielder’s choice, respectively.

Brownwood maintained a 15-14 lead after five innings, limiting Edgewood to one run in the top of the frame as Morris led off with a triple and scored on Fucaloro’s ground out. The Indians, however, were kept off the scoreboard in both the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings.

TTAB STATE TOURNAMENT

8U MACHINE PITCH

AT MASSEY SPORTS COMPLEX

(DOUBLE ELIMINATION)

Game 1: Groesbeck Big G’s 20, Van Vandals 16

Game 2: Lone Oak Buffaloes 7, Early Twins 3

Game 3: Buffalo Bison 18, Comanche Indians 8

Game 4: Edgewood Dirtbags 16, Brownwood Indians 15

Game 5: Groesbeck Big G’s 29, Gatesville Rangers 21

Game 6: Lone Oak Buffaloes 8, Brownwood Cubs 5

Game 7: Buffalo Bison 23, Gatesville Attic Breeze 2

Game 8: Brownwood Indians 22, Early Twins 21

Game 9: Comanche Indians 21, Gatesville Rangers 6

Game 10: Van Vandals 23, Brownwood Cubs 2

Game 11: Comanche Indians 20, Brownwood Indians 22

Game 12: Van Vandals 23, Gatesville Attic Breeze 11

Game 13: Groesbeck Big G’s 16, Edgewood Dirtbags 9

Game 14: Buffalo Bison 27, Lone Oak Buffaloes 5

Game 15: Van Vandals vs. Edgewood Dirtbags, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Field 4

Game 16: Comanche Indians vs. Lone Oak Buffaloes, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Field 3

Game 17: Groesbeck Big G’s vs. Buffalo Bison, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Field 1

Game 18: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Field 4

Game 19: Game 18 winner vs. Game 17 loser, 6 p.m. Thursday, Field 4

Game 20 (CHAMPIONSHIP): Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 8 p.m. Thursday, Field 4

Game 21 (IF NEEDED): Game 20 winner vs. Game 20 loser, 11 a.m. Thursday, Field 1